Burglary Investigation
On Wednesday May 26, 2021, Plumstead Officers investigated a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 5700 block of State Park Road. During the theft, the actor(s) stole two Gazelle electric assisted bicycles and a battery powered DeWalt weed whacker. The bicycles are valued at $3,000 each and were last seen at the residence on May 25th at 8:30pm. If anyone has any information please contact Plumstead Officer Robert Lawn at rlawn@plumstead.gov or 215-766-8741.bucks.crimewatchpa.com