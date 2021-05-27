Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Property Crimes

Burglary Investigation

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On Wednesday May 26, 2021, Plumstead Officers investigated a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 5700 block of State Park Road. During the theft, the actor(s) stole two Gazelle electric assisted bicycles and a battery powered DeWalt weed whacker. The bicycles are valued at $3,000 each and were last seen at the residence on May 25th at 8:30pm. If anyone has any information please contact Plumstead Officer Robert Lawn at rlawn@plumstead.gov or 215-766-8741.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Gazelle#Plumstead Officers#Officer Robert Lawn#State Park Road#Dewalt#Battery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Marianna, FLDothan Eagle

Suspects in vehicle burglaries arrested in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department has arrested two Alabama men on multiple burglary charges and another offense each following an early-morning encounter on May 28 that led to their identities as suspects in a number of local vehicle burglaries. In a press release, MPD reports that Slocomb residents Marcus N. Tovar,...
Property Crimesperrytonherald.com

Vehicle burglary, damage reported

A vehicle burglary, more egged vehicles and several lost license plates were reported to police. Paula Macias, 1822 S. Baylor, reported her vehicle had been burglarized. Taken were several jars with a large amount of change in them. Jesus Leyva, 105 S. Kentucky, reported his vehicle had been egged, doing some damage. Dewey Freeman, Gail Gastineau and Greg Ellis all reported their license…
Violent Crimesqchron.com

With video: Burglary suspect in 104th Precinct

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending a suspect in a burglary that took place in a commercial building at 46-55 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth on May 2. According to the 104th Precinct, the man entered the building at 7:17 p.m. through a front garage door....
Public Safetykauainownews.com

Anahola Pair Arrested on Burglary Charge

A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both of Anahola, were arrested this week on first-degree burglary charges. According to a preliminary report, Kauaʿi police responded to a complaint on Sunday, May 23, that a burglary had occurred at an Anahola vacation rental sometime between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Multiple personal items were reported as missing by several victims.
heraldstandard.com

Waynesburg man charged with burglary, stalking

A Waynesburg man was charged with allegedly stalking his former partner and then breaking into her room at EconoLodge and punching her on Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Timmins, 38, was allegedly observed by witness Christina Church to be watching the room of Nicole Spencer at EconoLodge at 126 Miller Road in Franklin Township, Greene County, from his vehicle at 7:30 a.m.
Lagrange, INEvening Star

Burglary suspect apprehended

LAGRANGE — A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary after police say he was caught red-handed walking out of a house with his hands and pockets filled with items officers determined weren’t his. Wilfred Joseph Lipscomb, of the 1700 block of C.R 200N, LaGrange, was charged by the...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Police blotter: Bike theft, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 18 to May 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Tuesday, May 18. Between 12 and 3 p.m.,...
Wapello County, IAKBOE Radio

ARREST IN WAPELLO COUNTY BURGLARY

Wapello County law enforcement has a suspect in custody for a burglary that happened in March. Back on March 10, Ottumwa Police found a 2019 Stingray that appeared to have been abandoned. The owners of the vehicle lived in the 8000 block of 163rd Avenue in Wapello County. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated and found the home had been burglarized. An investigation found fingerprints and DNA linked to 35-year-old Tanner Shepherd Rash. Rash is charged with third degree burglary, first degree theft and second degree theft. Rash is being held in the Davis County Law Center on unrelated charges.
Grantsville, WVWVNews

Grantville woman arrested on burglary charges

McHENRY — A Grantsville woman has been arrested on burglary charges. According to a report by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Deep Creek Drive on June 1 for a reported burglary. It was learned that a cleaning crew arrived at the cabin and...
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton man arrested in Granby burglary

GRANBY — A Fulton man was arrested on felony burglary charges Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a home off county Route 3 in the town of Granby. State Police arrested Kirk B. Kinville, 29, for second-degree burglary, a class C felony, after a victim reported a suspicious person in the area around the Granby Wal-Mart. Troopers said Oswego County E911 advised authorities Kinville was the subject and possibly had outstanding warrants.
Salina, KSksal.com

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in a recent business burglary case. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on April 29th officers were dispatched to investigate a burglary of Salina Power Sports at 632 S Broadway. The crime occurred between 1:15-1:30 AM, where a male forcibly entered the property.
Dover, DEdoverpolice.org

Cricket Wireless Burglary

Date/Time: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:24 a.m. Location: Cricket Wireless, 1225 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE. Contact: Dover Police Department Public Information Office. Sergeant Mark Hoffman Email: Mark.Hoffman@cj.state.de.us. Narrative:. The Dover Police Department is investigating a a burglary that occurred at Cricket Wireless on Monday morning. At approximately 4:24...
Warren County, KYWBKO

Man accused of Burglary, property

Warren Co. Mother shares success story of Warren RECC/NCTC Fiber Internet. Warren Co. Mother shares success story of Warren RECC/NCTC Fiber Internet. KSP begin escort of remains of WWII vet from Nashville. Updated: 13 hours ago. KSP begin escort of remains of WWII vet from Nashville.
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Greenhouse reports burglary of computers

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manyattan,. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 3000 block of Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kaw Valley Green House reported an unknown suspect took 3 Samsung tablets from the...
Glasgow, KYwvih.com

Glasgow Man Charged In Burglary

On Monday (05/24) officers with the Glasgow Police Department were called to Bryan Street after a complaint of glass being broken. When officers arrived saw windows that had been broken and a man who was identified as Brendin Vonbrandt, from Glasgow, inside the home destroying items. After further investigation, officers said they found that Vonbrandt had entered the home, destroyed property in the home and poured paint throughout it, causing about $2,000 in damages.
Hood County, TXHood County News

Home burglary is Crime of the Week

Hood County Crime Stoppers and the Hood County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help in solving a burglary of a habitation in which jewelry and other items were stolen. On May 24 an unknown person or persons broke into a residence in the 4000 block of Peak Road and took items not belonging to them.
New Caney, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH BURGLARY OF RESIDENCE

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a person of interest who was witnessed illegally entering a residence where a burglary occurred on May 22, 2021, in the 23300 block of Oak Shadows Place in New Caney, Texas. The person pictured below appears to be a white female wearing a black long sleeve shirt with black and gray pants. This person was seen leaving the area in a black Jeep Wrangler.