SEO for Publishers and Marketplaces with Simon Heseltine [Podcast]

There are a number of reasons to redesign your website, some more compelling than others. However, redesigning your website is probably one of the last things you think about in your business. However, it’s important to understand and acknowledge the critical role your website plays in your customer acquisition efforts and the overall impact that it has on sales and revenue. For marketing to be effective, every touch point with a prospective customer must be in alignment. That includes your website which is one of your most important salespeople. That’s why when considering a website redesign, which is your main storefront and a key player in your lead generation efforts, you should consider the following 12 reasons to redesign your website.