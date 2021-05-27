SEO for Publishers and Marketplaces with Simon Heseltine [Podcast]
Your browser does not support the audio element. Loren and Simon discuss Simon’s SEO journey from the publisher side at AOL (TechCrunch & HuffPo) to his current “marketplace SEO” focus at Trader Interactive and previously with ForRent.com, and then a bit on working with smaller teams to efficiently get the SEO job done. Simon Heseltine is the VP of the award winning Audience Growth at Trader Interactive (Best In-House Team of 2020 at the Global Search Awards.www.searchenginejournal.com