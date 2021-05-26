Meet Hazelden’s New Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Although (DEI) is a hot topic of conversation today, we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Organizations today are beginning to see the value in developing a DEI program. We can expect to see greater implementation in the coming years as organizations continue to be challenged to participate and comment on a wide variety of atrocities. A well-developed DEI program will serve as the cornerstone of an organization’s efforts to be responsive within an organization and the communities in which their employees serve, work and live.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO