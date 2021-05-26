Meet Hazelden’s New Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
With the hiring of Andrew Williams, the foundation is demonstrating that creating an atmosphere where everyone has access to treatment is more than just a catchphrase. When the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation named Andrew Williams its first-ever director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) last week, it described the position as “a new leadership role focused on increasing inclusion and removing barriers.”treatmentmagazine.com
