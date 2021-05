TYLER, Texas — The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County is preparing for its Dementia Care Conference on May 26th to help families and caregivers. "We put on a dementia care conference each year," Executive Director, Stephanie Taylor said. "And our hope there is to really bring people in who might need more information on Dementia Care strategies. Also, we offer continuing education credits for our health care community, for those who may take care of someone in a clinic setting or hospital setting. We're super excited this year that we get to have an in-person event. We do have some COVID safety protocols."