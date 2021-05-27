A New Grassroots Documentary about Recovery

Pour on the good news about coffee and heart health! Sipping one to three cups of black caffeinated coffee a day may reduce the risk of heart failure by as much as 12% per cup, according to an analysis of three studies by the American Heart Association, published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Interestingly, the same benefit was not associated with drinking decaf coffee. This is not enough to say that drinking straight-up coffee can protect against heart disease, but it’s possible that the interaction between compounds—including caffeine and chlorogenic acid—in America’s favorite brew may improve how the ticker functions. The benefit is unlikely to extend to drinks doused with sugar and calorie-dense creams, and going much beyond the 3 cups highlighted in this study may lead to diminishing returns.