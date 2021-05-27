A New Grassroots Documentary about Recovery
Plus: New ATA board members, a Hazelden webinar for treatment professionals, and job openings in addiction care. Voices of Hope: The Rugged Road to Recovery Hits Airwaves. The 12-part documentary Voices of Hope: The Rugged Road to Recovery, which began airing this month in Maine, focuses on young people who have struggled with substance use disorder and who are in recovery and living healthy lifestyles. The documentary was created by Students Empowered to End Dependency (SEED), a team of teens and adults from five school systems in Maine. The purpose of the work, as stated on the documentary’s website, “is to amplify community messaging about use of chemical substances by explaining the science underlying the disease model.” Episodes are available online after they air.treatmentmagazine.com