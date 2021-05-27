Dover church debuts memorial for lives lost to COVID-19 in Delaware

There's a new place in Delaware to gather, heal, and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic. "We were given the number of people that have passed and what we did is we painted all these tubes. Based on each month, each tube represents a person that has passed in the state of Delaware," said David Denny, treasurer of the Presbyterian Church of Dover. "We basically created a bar graph of each month, and the colors represented the birthstone for that month. And we created a 'U' shape in our garden out in front of the sanctuary."