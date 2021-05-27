newsbreak-logo
Dover church debuts memorial for lives lost to COVID-19 in Delaware

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new place in Delaware to gather, heal, and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic. "We were given the number of people that have passed and what we did is we painted all these tubes. Based on each month, each tube represents a person that has passed in the state of Delaware," said David Denny, treasurer of the Presbyterian Church of Dover. "We basically created a bar graph of each month, and the colors represented the birthstone for that month. And we created a 'U' shape in our garden out in front of the sanctuary."

www.wdel.com
Delaware StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Delaware

There are so many wonders in Delaware that attract a lot of filmmakers all over the world!. The state of Delaware dates back to the colonization of the United States in the 17th century. There are three counties in the state, and each of them has its unique settlement history. Inhabitants of this region identify with their county than with their community or their state as a whole. Until the late 18th century, some of the communities along the southern and western border of Maryland were part of Maryland.
Delaware Stategreensboro.com

Delaware couple's azalea garden still blooms 60 years later

ODESSA, Del. — In the early 1950s, Jerry Unruh planted his first azalea bush. The World War II veteran built his Odessa home in 1951 and wanted to add some color to the property. He discovered azaleas while traveling. “I had a well-drilling business, and I worked around the country,”...
Delaware Statebaytobaynews.com

Judiciary launches Delaware diversity project

DOVER — The Delaware judiciary announced Monday an initiative aimed at increasing diversity in the legal field. The Delaware Bench and Bar Diversity Project, launched in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts and AccessLex Institute, will be led by a committee composed of judicial officers, individuals and organizations working to build a more diverse Delaware bench and bar.
Delaware StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

What’s new this summer Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar: Set to open this spring, it’s a spinoff of the two Ava’s restaurants in Maryland (St. Michaels and Cambridge), this one at the site of the old Jake’s Seafood. Fare ranges from hearty pizzas (one called, unabashedly, Meat Meat Meat) to Damian’s Wasabi Oysters. 29 N. 1st St., Rehoboth Beach. avaspizzeria.com Duck Donuts: Opened last December, ...
Huron Daily Tribune

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

Delaware remembers its role in Brown v. Board of Education

On the 67th anniversary of Brown v Board of Education, Delaware elected officials celebrated the state’s role in the decision. Recognizing Delaware’s role and vowing to make sure mistakes then are not repeated again was the message outside Hockessin School #107C, the one-room school people of color were only allowed to attend prior to the Brown decision.
Delaware StateMix 94.7 KMCH

“Not Quite Brothers” Treat West Delaware Students with End-of-the-Year Concert

West Delaware Middle School students had some special visitors Friday afternoon. Sixth grade teacher Phil Hess explains:. Three of the members from “Not Quite Brothers” graduated from West Delaware including Sam and Isaac Johnson, and Cooper Corcoran – who says it was great to come back and hopefully inspire some of the younger students to get involved with music:
Delaware StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Clerk found dead in cellphone-store basement in Delaware

A clerk was found dead in the basement of a cellphone store in Delaware, and police there are investigating her death as a homicide. The Metro by T-Mobile store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, just outside of Philadelphia, had been robbed three times in the last two years, and each time, the female clerk had been the victim, Elsmere police Chief Laura Giles told Action News 6 ABC.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Gold Alert Issued for Dover Man- Dover

Dover- Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for Wright E. Robinson, 60, of Dover. Robinson was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the Dover area. Attempts to locate Robinson have resulted in negative results and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
Delaware StateRegister Citizen

High demand during COVID leads to wing shortage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When it comes to comfort food consumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if the wing was king. However, the increased demand for chicken wings over the past 14 months has led to a nationwide shortage of the small but versatile pieces of poultry, which, when seasoned with hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, lemon pepper or a variety of dry rubs, are often the perfect companion to a night out or a sporting event.
Delaware Statebaytobaynews.com

Two residents displaced after Smyrna fire

SMYRNA - Two Smyrna residents were displaced after an accidental residential fire Friday night, authorities said. According to Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal spokesman Michael G. Chionchio, a female resident was in stable condition after being transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross was dispatched to provide emergency assistance for the residents.
Delaware StatePosted by
rolling out

Delaware State University giving its students a huge gift

COVID-19 hit the world hard, and Delaware State University has announced that it will cancel up to $730,655 in student debt for recently graduated students faced with financial hardships during the pandemic. Antonio Boyle, vice president for strategic enrollment management at the historically Black university in Dover, Delaware, estimated that...
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Delaware Art Museum to reboot a major Black arts show, 50 years later

A massive, groundbreaking Black art exhibition installed in 1971 in Wilmington will be recreated by the Delaware Art Museum next fall. “Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks” will feature most of the works that were originally part of the ambitious exhibition “Afro-American Images 1971,” a show of about 130 works representing more than 60 artists installed 50 years ago in the Wilmington Armory (now St. Anthony’s Community Center).