Auburn alumna Nelda Lee to deliver summer commencement address

By Julie Huff
auburn.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerospace and aviation pioneer Nelda Lee will address the newest Auburn graduates and kick off the university’s summer commencement weekend Friday, Aug. 6, at Auburn Arena. A Carrollton, Alabama, native, Lee was the second woman to earn an aerospace engineering degree from Auburn. Following her graduation in 1969, Lee began a 45-year career with Heritage McDonnell Douglas Co., now part of Boeing. After joining the company as an associate engineer, Lee was instrumental in designing, developing and testing several aircraft, including the DC-10, F-4, F-15, F/A-18, T-45, AV-8, and other special programs across the country.

