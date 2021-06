The Democrat scheme to strip states of the ability to hold their own elections is now doomed to fail thanks to Senator Joe Manchin. Democrats cementing into place the tactics that were used to cheat their way into total control of the government is looking more and more short-lived.In an op-ed that was published in Sunday’s edition of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the West Virginia moderate revealed that he would be voting against the Orwellian named “For The People Act”. The bill has been fraudulently marketed as legislation that would protect the voting rights of people of color.