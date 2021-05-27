Cancel
Holographic light collector could improve solar panel yield

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine-usa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from the University of Arizona created a holographic light collector which they claim is able to increase the efficiency of solar panels by up to 4.5%. Presented in the paper “Holographic low concentration optical system increasing light collection efficiency of regular solar panels,” published in the Journal of Photonics for Energy (JPE), the collector is built with a low-cost holographic optical element (HOE) and a diffuser and can be easily embedded into conventional PV modules, according to its creators.

pv-magazine-usa.com
