The Impacts of Mental Health on Cocaine Addiction

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and is meant to raise awareness of mental health issues and decrease the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. Growing up – back in the 1900s (which, incidentally is now my most favorite way of aging myself because it sounds so ridiculous, but is also 100% accurate) – we didn’t talk much about mental health or mental wellness or depression or anxiety. There was a whole lot of “What’s her problem?” or “She’s got nothing to be depressed about” and “Why can’t she just get over it?” in that dangerous, judgey, quiet avoidance. Admittedly, certain conditions have spiked with the popularity of cell phones and incessant comparisons on social media, but depression and anxiety have always been around.