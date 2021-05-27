Irish parliament denounces Israeli policies in West Bank

newsbreak-logo
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s parliament has passed a motion describing Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories as “de facto annexation’’ _ some of the strongest language ever offered by a European Union nation on the issue. The motion passed Wednesday by the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, condemned the “recent and ongoing forced displacement of Palestinian communities in the occupied Palestinian territory.” Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the motion conveys the nation’s concern that Israel’s actions are undermining prospects for peace and a two-state solution to the conflict. Israel rejected the “outrageous and baseless" motion, calling it a victory for extremists.

