Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Memorial Day

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 13 days ago

Metro police officers will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on Bell Road in the Hermitage Precinct this Monday evening, May 31, as part of the MNPD’s Memorial Day weekend effort to enhance traffic safety.

The checkpoint will be staffed by the DUI Unit along with extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

In 2020, 40% of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. Additionally, the department responded to more than 1000 crashes involving alcohol impairment with more than 600 injuries as a result.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

95
Followers
309
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Sobriety#Memorial Day Weekend#Checkpoint#Traffic Police#Highway Safety#County Police#Road Traffic#Mnpd#Dui Unit#Metro Police Officers#Traffic Safety#Bell Road#Hermitage Precinct#Davidson County#Alcohol Impairment#Fatal Crashes#Extra Duty Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland authorities conducting sobriety checkpoints between Fells Point and Canton this weekend

Authorities will operate overnight sobriety checkpoints for drivers along Boston Street between Baltimore’s Fells Point and Canton neighborhoods this weekend, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police. Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Baltimore Police officers, will identify drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs between 9 p.m. and 3 ...
Mahoning County, OHWFMJ.com

Several OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County this weekend

You may run into sobriety checkpoints and see more troopers and police patrolling highways in Mahoning County this weekend. The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct several checkpoints from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13, 2021. In addition, saturation patrols are planned. The task force...
Public SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Park rangers conducting sobriety checkpoint at Padre Island National Seashore

As a Texas beach is considered a public highway, you should treat it as such when it comes to drinking and driving. To raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence – and to protect the public from impaired drivers – Padre Island National Seashore is planning a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 29, on Park Road 22 near Malaquite Visitor Center parking lot.
Massachusetts Statefallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police announce sobriety checkpoint for this week

A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
TrafficPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 West Near Murfreesboro Pike

The pedestrian killed Monday at 12:15 p.m. on I-24 West near Murfreesboro Pike is identified as a 40-year-old Nashville man. Efforts continue to notify his next of kin. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, Alexander Javier Galvez-Zelaya, 26, was traveling west on I-24 in the far left lane when he struck the man, who was running across the interstate.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness for January Crash

Shannon L. Holt, 29, is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance related to a crash involving death. The charges stem from the January 11th death of Ellen Abbott, 56, who was walking with her husband from their home to a nearby restaurant across Nolensville Pike at the Lords Chapel Drive intersection when she was struck by a 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan being driven by Holt.
TrafficPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Head-On Collision on Briley Parkway Kills One Man and Injures Several Others

A two car head-on collision at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Briley Parkway at Airways Boulevard killed one person and sent eight others to the hospital. The investigation shows that a 2018 Nissan Sentra being driven by Michael Allen Riley, 25, of Murfreesboro, was traveling the wrong way (north) in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway when it collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Yolanda Johnson, 45, of La Vergne.