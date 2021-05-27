Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Memorial Day

Metro police officers will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on Bell Road in the Hermitage Precinct this Monday evening, May 31, as part of the MNPD’s Memorial Day weekend effort to enhance traffic safety.

The checkpoint will be staffed by the DUI Unit along with extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

In 2020, 40% of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. Additionally, the department responded to more than 1000 crashes involving alcohol impairment with more than 600 injuries as a result.