The boys varsity golf team was able to improve from previous matches to grab a win against Menlo-Atherton. The boys hit great first tee shots to start off the day and put in a balanced effort. Notable mention for Noah Courtney who bombed one off the tee to within a short wedge distance to start off on hole 1. Medalist honors goes to Sean Pyle with an even par 35! The boys will look to gain momentum from this victory for the remainder of the season.