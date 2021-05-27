Streets Management will be conducting Road Maintenance on Hanger Lake Road between Bataan Memorial and End of the City Right of Way beginning Tuesday, June 1. This work is expected to take place through Thursday, June 3. This schedule is subject to change due to weather. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.