Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat has been chosen to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of High Representative said in a statement Thursday that its new leader is Christian Schmidt, a former German lawmaker. It added that Russia’s representative at the international body did not agree with the decision. Schmidt formally will take over on August 1 from Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko who has held the post for the past 12 years. More than 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Sarajevo#German#Ap#Balkan#Austrian#Chosen#Sarajevo#Bosnia Herzegovina#Country#Implementation#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

German Ex-Minister Appointed Bosnia Peace Envoy

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former German government minister Christian Schmidt was on Thursday named the new international High Representative in Bosnia, whose office oversees implementation of the 1995 peace accord. Schmidt will take office on Aug. 1, according to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council. The Board is comprised...
Soccerthestatszone.com

International Friendly – Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro kick off? Wednesday 2nd June, 2021 – 17:00 (UK) Where is Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro being played? Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Where...
Religionbalkaninsight.com

Serbia’s Vucic Wants to Control the Montenegrin Govt. It May Backfire

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic would do well to learn from the mistake made by Montenegro’s Milo Djukanovic. His quest for absolute power may come back to haunt him. Once again, the Serbian Orthodox Church, SOC, has been the stage of a ruthless political game by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to bring the government of Montenegro under his control.
Energy Industrytacticalreport.com

Libya-Italy: Coast Guard, security and energy cooperation

Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba met last Monday (31/5/21) with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Rome. PM Dabeiba was accompanied on his visit by a delegation of seven ministers from the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU). Prior to his meeting with PM Draghi, PM Dabeiba also took...
Pharmaceuticalsmilwaukeesun.com

Serbia, Argentina Launch Production Of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

Serbia and Argentina have begun industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. 'It is a great honor for me to launch production of the Russian-Serbian vaccine with you today. We are starting to produce 4 million [doses] of Sputnik V vaccine,' Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during an online ceremony on June 4.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Before final verdict, Mladic's bloody legacy divides Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genocide and other war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1990s ethnic carnage. Grabovica's 11-year-old daughter, Irma, was among the 10,000 civilians killed...
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Algeria president describes ties with Turkey as ‘excellent’ – Middle East Monitor

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune described his country’s relations with Turkey as “excellent,” highlighting Ankara’s investment in the region without any political ambitions, Anadolu Agency reports. - Advertisement - In an interview with the French weeklyLe Point published on Wednesday, Tebboune said Turkey invested around $5 billion in Algeria “without any...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Bosnia Is Heading Toward Another Meltdown

Although Bosnia and Herzegovina has avoided full-scale war since 1995, the country has never been closer to another ethnic crisis than it is today. Russia, driven by European Union- and NATO-related insecurities, is stoking Bosnia’s ethnic divisions while a complacent EU watches on as Bosnia is pushed closer to the brink. It is time for the United States to step in, rather than wait for a catastrophic denouement to these dangerous developments.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. military plane

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. military plane over the Barents sea on Friday, RIA news agency reported citing a Russian navy statement. Russian military said the U.S. plane was identified as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and the Russian fighter jet was returned to its base as soon as the U.S. plane made a U-turn and pulled away from the Russian border, according to RIA.
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Illegal Serb church on Bosniak woman's land is demolished

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Bosnian authorities have demolished a Serbian Orthodox church that was illegally built on land owned by a Bosniak woman, after a 20-year-long legal battle that saw the case reach the European Court of Human Rights. Workers and construction machinery arrived at Fata Orlovic's yard in the village...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

All Cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina Reopened

SARAJEVO: All cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina are now open, since cinemas in Republika Srpska, which had closed on 21 March 2021, have now reopened. All the distributors should be back in business as well by the first week of June 2021. With curfew abolished in the whole country, cinemas...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Serbian Prosecutors Urge Probe of Alleged Graft Link to Minister

The Serbian Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime asked police to start investigating allegations that Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic’s father was involved in corrupt dealings with a state arms manufacturer. The Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime told BIRN on Thursday that it has asked the Interior Ministry’s Service for the Fight...