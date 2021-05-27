Cancel
Liberal, KS

Commission recognizes officer, approves alcohol for event

Liberal First
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actions of a local police officer during a recent accident were recognized to begin the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening. “Some of you might not know, but ACO Ethan Chacon did some really heroic stuff very recently,” Dallas Ryan said. “On May 13, communications dispatched emergency personnel to an injury accident at U.S. Hwy 54 and Clay. Officers arrived on scene and learned a 77-year-old man had had a medical emergency while driving his pickup. The man sideswiped a tractor trailer, spun around, and then rear-ended the same tractor trailer. While he was still having the medical emergency, the man stepped down on the accelerator pedal while he was in contact with the tractor trailer, which continued to spin the tires. ACO Chacon happened to be passing through the intersection at the time the accident was occurring, parked his patrol car, and ran to the scene. A passerby had broken the rear window out of the pickup, and ACO Chacon entered the pickup while the tires were still spinning, and turned the pickup off. ACO Chacon’s actions prevented the pickup tires from catching fire while the man, who was still incapacitated, was still inside. For his bravery and disregard for his own personal safety, ACO Chacon is hereby awarded the Commendable Performance Award.”

