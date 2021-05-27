Where to Order Cheese and Charcuterie Boards in Pittsburgh

I got one of those "Back to the roots" mushroom kits from Walmart to see if it actually works, and how well. It didn't show any progress for a few days. I did not think it was doing anything, and was planning on taking the contents out and throwing them in to my worm bins if they didn't start producing. Then, I came home from work, and they were growing. Suddenly too. I checked them in the morning and saw nothing. Then when I came home after 10 hours, they were there. Those things grew to the point in the video in less than 2 days! Anyway, I am impressed. Then again, I might be easily impressed more so than the average humanoid. I may do a follow up video in a few days if the shrooms survive to maturity before I eat them. Remember, my videos suck. Don't you ever forget that.