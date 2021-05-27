Cancel
Spotsylvania County, VA

Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

By The Free Lance-Star, WRIC-TV
 11 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for a Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy says the man has been discharged from the hospital. News outlets report that David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. He says doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds. Brown was shot April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help. Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates that the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun. Haynes has requested more recordings, but special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins has denied the requests, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Spotsylvania County, VAFree Lance-Star

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers May 4–11

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:. Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., on May 4, between 1:27 and 1:36 p.m., an employee saw a male go to the donation area, take a scooter and backpack and walk into the wooded area near the store. He is white and wore a black and tan jacket, blue or gray pants and a tan hat. CFS 21-038465.
Spotsylvania County, VAfredericksburg.today

Robbery at Spotsylvania motel

On 05/12/2021 at 9:45PM Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Knights Inn located in the 4800 block of Market Street in Spotsylvania County. Deputies found that a hotel patron was walking towards his room when he was approached from behind by an unknown age black male who displayed a firearm and demanded items from the victim. The victim attempted to run into his hotel room and shut the door when the suspect fired several shots into the room.
Spotsylvania County, VARichmond.com

Caroline man faces charges after wild chase in Spotsylvania

A Caroline County man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday that ended after his car struck another vehicle after veering into the northbound lanes while heading south on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, authorities said. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident started at 5:49 p.m....