When asked to describe Virginia gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy in one word, Gloria Steinem doesn’t miss a beat. “Gift,” she says in a joint Zoom interview with the candidate. Current Virginia governor Ralph Northam can’t run for reelection. Virginia is the only state in the country where governors cannot serve two consecutive terms, leaving a wide-open race for his successor. Among the five Democratic candidates—former governor Terry McAuliffe, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, former delegate Carroll Foy, Delegate Lee J. Carter, and state Senator Jennifer McClellan—Carroll Foy earned Steinem’s endorsement for what Steinem says are two reasons: who she is and what she has accomplished as a former public defender and former Virginia state delegate.