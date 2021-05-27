newsbreak-logo
POTUS

AP source: Biden ending Trump OK for US oil company in Syria

By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Biden administration won’t renew a Trump-era waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeast Syria. That word comes from a U.S. official familiar with the decision who's not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. Treasury Department rules prohibit most U.S. companies from doing business in Syria. The waiver for Delta Crescent Energy was issued in April 2020, months after Trump announced that he wanted to keep some U.S. troops in the oil-rich region to maintain control of the oil profits. The official familiar with the Biden administration's decision say Trump’s “keep the oil” direction is no longer U.S. foreign policy.

