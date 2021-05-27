Cancel
Public Safety

61% of Last Week's Stolen Vehicles Taken with Keys; Ten Guns Taken from Autos

Nashville, Tennessee
Guns stolen from vehicles remains a persistent problem in Nashville.

A review of stolen gun reports in Nashville from Sunday, May 16, through Saturday, May 22, shows that 10 guns were stolen from cars and trucks, 8 from unlocked vehicles.

These guns are routinely taken from autos in parking garages and those parked outside night clubs, private residences, hotels, and short term rental properties. Those involved in these thefts are often young people who later use these weapons in violent criminal acts, including homicide. So far this year, 320 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

The number of guns stolen from vehicles this year by precinct are North (32), South (37), Central (33), East (24), West (13), Midtown Hills (92), Madison (31) and Hermitage (58).

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of stolen vehicle reports in Nashville during this same reporting period shows that 61% of the automobiles taken (38 of 62) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Four of the 62 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in additional criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

The MNPD strongly encourage Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables - especially guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS. These simple actions will go a long way in preventing crime and could very well save a life.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

