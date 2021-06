Liberal junior thrower Bree Horyna is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Horyna scored in three events Friday at Goddard with a second place finish in the shot put a 35’6 “, a third place finish in the discus at 100’3″, and a fourth place finish in the javelin at 96’1″. Her javelin mark was a season best. Her best shot put mark was 35’11” in Liberal and her best discus distance was 104’3″ at Garden City. Her shot put mark leads the regional and is eighth in the state. Her disc distance ranks her second in the regional and 13th at state. Her javelin mark is ranked fifth in the regional. Horyna is the student council president and is also involved in volleyball, basketball, FCA, NHS, and Model U.N. Liberal hosts the WAC track meet Thursday at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex.