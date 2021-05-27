Korda to face Paul in all-American semifinal in Parma

Pedro Martínez lost this Sunday in the opening match of the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open against Tommy Paul, who had already beaten him in Monte Carlo only 20 days ago, on that occasion because the Valencian felt bad and had to retire. This time, the 23-year-old American, 58th in the world, won in straight sets. (6-4 and 7-5) and he will be the one who plays in the second round against Russian Andrey Rublev, sixth favorite.