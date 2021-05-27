Korda to face Paul in all-American semifinal in Parma
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up an all-American semifinal against Tommy Paul at the Emilia-Romagna Open. The 63rd-ranked Korda reached his first clay-court semifinal. Paul eased past fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4. The other semifinal pits Marco Cecchinato against Jaume Munar of Spain. The 80th-ranked Munar routed fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-1 while Cecchinato beat Norbert Gombos 6-3, 6-1.