Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to pay nearly $80 million in fines and penalties for its role in illegal payments involving FIFA and the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The bank will pay a $43.32 million fine plus $36,368,400 in restitution -- matching the total of the illegal payments -- for a total of $79,688,400, according to a plea agreement read into the record by U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen. The bank entered into a 42-month deferred prosecution agreement.

