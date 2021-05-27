Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree Da Costa are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage. The “Sex and The City” star and Desiree released a joint statement on May 30 to announce the end of their marriage and talk about how their union gave them three beautiful children– sons Paris and Blake and daughter, Brielle. “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement said. The estranged couple went on to say, “It has truly been a beautiful journey.” ………….