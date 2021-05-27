Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Even after another fruitless NHL playoff run for the Florida Panthers, there seems to be genuine hope for the future. The Panthers had, by far, their best regular season record in franchise history this season, but still fell in the first round of the playoffs against the in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. It's now 25 full years and counting since Florida won a postseason series. But the overwhelming sense from the Panthers is that it was a year where big strides were made toward the ultimate goal.