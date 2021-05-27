newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Even after another fruitless NHL playoff run for the Florida Panthers, there seems to be genuine hope for the future. The Panthers had, by far, their best regular season record in franchise history this season, but still fell in the first round of the playoffs against the in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. It's now 25 full years and counting since Florida won a postseason series. But the overwhelming sense from the Panthers is that it was a year where big strides were made toward the ultimate goal.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Optimistic#Franchise History#Fla#Genuine Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLspotonflorida.com

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals...
NHLFlorida Times-Union

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 2 on TV, live stream

The Sunshine State's NHL teams are ready for Round 2 in their backyard brawl. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers continue their first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18 at BB&T Center in Sunrise with the Lightning holding a 1-0 lead. The series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday.
Sportschatsports.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from winning the series opener

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal late in the 3rd period to propel the Lightning to a 5-4 Game 1 win against the Panthers. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers have been waiting 28 years since both teams entered the National Hockey League a year apart to contest their first playoff series and turn a geographic rivalry into an actual one.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Beat Panthers 5-4 In Game 1 Of Playoff Series

SUNRISE (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLABC Action News

Panthers' Bennett suspended one game for boarding Lightning's Coleman

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman late in Sunday night's Game 1. With just over eight minutes left in the third period with the Panthers up a goal, Bennett came flying into the corner and forcefully drove Coleman into the boards in what was a very dangerous play.
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sends two assists

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.
NHLwkzo.com

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point’s second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers look for answers to Lightning power play, aim to rebound after tough Game 1 defeat (but without suspended player)

The process for the Florida Panthers of moving on from the 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series began immediately once players left the BB&T Center ice on Sunday night. “We did it already,” said Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov in his post-game web conference following the rollercoaster ride that was one of four playoff ...
NHLValdosta Daily Times

Lightning take on the Panthers on 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +103, Lightning -122; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will try to break its three-game skid when the Lightning take on Florida. The Panthers have gone 37-14-5...
NHLWNCY

Panthers’ Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers’ 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams’ first-round series.
NHLMiami Herald

The Panthers were ferocious attacking Lightning Sunday. This is what Florida needs to do

The Florida Panthers have a lot to learn — that’s according to their own coach — and a short amount of time to cram for their next huge test. That’s the upshot of Sunday night’s thrilling 5-4 win by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the host Panthers in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series at the BB&T Center. The teams will meet in the same arena Tuesday night for Game 2 before the scene shifts to Tampa Bay.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Predators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of first round

Saros must seize opportunity for Nashville; Carolina could start rookie Nedeljkovic. Alex Nedeljkovic could start for the Carolina Hurricanes and make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut against the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PNC Arena on Monday. The rookie goalie went 15-5-3 with...
NHLClick2Houston.com

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Sunshine State Showdown Continues

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.