Former Lazio midfielder Giovanni Stroppa gave his take on the ongoing contract extension dilemma between manager Simone Inzaghi and club officials. With Lazio now having a mere two matches remaining on its league schedule, there is now more and talk regarding whether Inzaghi will stay on at the club. Inzaghi will become a free agent manager at the end of the season as he still has not yet come to an official agreement with the club for a new deal.