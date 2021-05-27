Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid
Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. That is one of four such qualifiers involving a total of 24 nations, all vying for the last four spots in the Olympic men’s tournament in Tokyo.www.wcn247.com