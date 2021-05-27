Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

The LA Kings contingent remains strong at the World Championship. Canada Tops Russia to Face USA in Semis; Finland Faces Germany in Other Semi-Final. After an underwhelming 0-3 start to the tournament, Team Canada looked as if their time in Latvia for the 2021 World Championship would be brief. However, the Canadians reeled off three straight wins, and thanks to some outside help, they were able to squeak into the medal round. So, eight of the nine LA Kings contingent at this tournament made it into the medal round — and now, each of those eight will be appearing in the semi-final, as well.