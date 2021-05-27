Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. That is one of four such qualifiers involving a total of 24 nations, all vying for the last four spots in the Olympic men’s tournament in Tokyo.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Basketball#British Columbia#Nba Players#Training Camp#Country#Invitations#Men#Victoria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Prospect pitcher named to Team Canada Olympic qualifying roster

Last week, Baseball Canada announced the roster for the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) America’s Olympic Qualifier, with this tournament being Canada’s last chance to secure a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (now in 2021 due to COVID-19). One Blue Jays player will be making the trip with the Canadian National team this week, hoping to help earn the nation a spot in the Olympics in July.
Baseballsandiegouniontribune.com

Wieters, Frazier, Kemp on US roster for Olympic qualifying

Pitchers Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, catcher Matt Wieters, infielder Todd Frazier and outfielders Matt Kemp and John Jay were among 28 players announced Sunday for a U.S. training camp ahead of the Americans’ second chance to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament. Left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander...
WorldBirmingham Star

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Star South African athlete Caster Semenya failed again on Friday in Durban to qualify for the 5 000 metres at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She clocked 15 minutes 32.15 seconds - 22.15 sec outside the qualifying time of 15:10.00 for the 23 July-8 August Games in the Japanese capital. Semenya...
Basketballkentuckysportsradio.com

Mychal Mulder accepts training camp invitation to play for Team Canada at FIBA Olympic Qualifiers

In a world where injuries don’t exist, Kentucky fans would likely be cheering on Team Canada this summer. But unfortunately, this is not a simulation, and injuries do happen more often than we would like. Just ask Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who would have suited up to play for Team Canada in the upcoming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament before suffering injuries late in the 2020-21 NBA season that will keep them at home.
Sportswhbl.com

Athletics-Semenya bids for 5000m slot at Tokyo Olympics

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Caster Semenya, denied an opportunity to win a third successive Olympic 800 metres gold, will on Friday attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games over 5000m. Semenya will run in a meeting in Durban where she must dramatically improve her personal best over the distance to...
Basketballraptorsrepublic.com

Canada Basketball announces invites for Men’s FIBA training camp

On Thursday morning, Canada Basketball officially released the 21 players invited to tryout as part of the Senior Men’s National Team for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. 21 athletes accept invitations to attend 🇨🇦🏀 Senior Men’s National Team FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament training camp. EN: https://t.co/j73sK5FhcL. FR: https://t.co/kIaxNee30s pic.twitter.com/ExOMTlUQ02. —...
Notre Dame, INund.com

11 Irish Fencers Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — When the Summer Olympics finally get underway in Tokyo this July, the Irish will be well represented on the strip as 11 current or former Irish student-athletes have qualified for the Olympics. The 11 student-athletes surpasses Notre Dame’s previous record of five fencing athletes competing at the Summer Games.
Basketballhoopsrumors.com

14 NBA Players On Canada’s Preliminary Olympic Qualifying Roster

RJ Barrett, G (Knicks) Oshae Brissett, F (Pacers) Dillon Brooks, F (Grizzlies) Brandon Clarke, F (Grizzlies) Luguentz Dort, F (Thunder) Mychal Mulder, G (Warriors) Kelly Olynyk, F (Rockets) Dwight Powell, F (Mavericks) Tristan Thompson, C (Celtics) Andrew Wiggins, F (Warriors) Of the seven players who didn’t play in the NBA...
Basketballslipperstillfits.com

Andrew Nembhard Invited to Team Canada Qualifying Camp

Gonzaga Bulldogs point guard Andrew Nembhard has accepted an invitation to attend the Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team training camp in advance of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He will be joined by fellow Zags Brandon Clarke and Kelly Olynyk. Nembhard, who hails from Aurora, Ontario, is the only collegiate...
BasketballtheScore

Barrett, Wiggins headline Canada's 21-man Olympic qualifier camp

Canada Basketball announced Thursday the participants for its senior men's national training camp ahead of the Olympic qualifying tournament. A number of NBA players headline the camp, including New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett and Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins. Here's the full 21-man camp:. Name Position Team. Kyle...
MLSSportsnet.ca

Davies, David headline Canada's roster for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Coach John Herdman has shuffled his pack somewhat for a crucial World Cup qualifying stretch in June that could see Canada advance to the final round of CONCACAF qualifying. With a possible four games in 15 days, starting with matches against Aruba and Suriname, Herdman anticipates ``a real football adventure over the next three weeks.''
BaseballPosted by
FanSided

Luke Williams lifts Team USA in Olympics qualifier opener

While the Philadelphia Phillies were routed in Monday’s Memorial Day road series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, one of their prospects — Luke Williams — helped lead the USA Baseball Professional National Team to a convincing win in the opener of the 2021 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualification Event.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tokyo Olympics or NBA Summer League? That is the question for some in Heat developmental program

Precious Achiuwa never got his chance last summer. Because of that, it limited his chances this past season. Now, with the first opportunity to participate in summer league, the Miami Heat’s 2020 first-round pick could find himself half a world away when the league reconvenes for its most significant development period of the offseason. As part of the pandemic-related shift across the sporting ...
Hockeypictouadvocate.com

Kori Cheverie eyes newest hockey coaching milestone

A local athlete and coach is joining Canada’s next Olympic women’s hockey mission. Kori Cheverie has been named by Hockey Canada to the coaching staff of Team Canada’s women’s team that will represent this country at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The New Glasgow native will be...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Vilardi, Canada Tops Russia in OT; Will Face USA in Worlds Semis

The LA Kings contingent remains strong at the World Championship. Canada Tops Russia to Face USA in Semis; Finland Faces Germany in Other Semi-Final. After an underwhelming 0-3 start to the tournament, Team Canada looked as if their time in Latvia for the 2021 World Championship would be brief. However, the Canadians reeled off three straight wins, and thanks to some outside help, they were able to squeak into the medal round. So, eight of the nine LA Kings contingent at this tournament made it into the medal round — and now, each of those eight will be appearing in the semi-final, as well.
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Roscommon boxer bids for Tokyo qualification this weekend

Castlerea boxer Aoife O’Rourke is one of nine athletes who will be representing Ireland in the European Qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in Paris this weekend. Her opening bout in Ring A gets off at 13:30 this afternoon. The European middleweight champion will be the first Irish boxer in action.