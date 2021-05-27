newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

New Analysis Shows Tax Revenue From Cannabis In The Billions

By Thomas Edward
High Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates that have legalized adult-use marijuana sales have seen billions of dollars in fresh tax revenue from cannabis, according to a new study. The recently published research, which comes courtesy of the Marijuana Policy Project, found that, as of this month, “states reported a combined total of $7.9 billion in tax revenue from legal, adult-use marijuana sales,” while “cities and towns have also generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue from local adult-use cannabis taxes.”

hightimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Corporate Taxes#Marijuana Businesses#Corporate Marijuana#The Lone Star State#Vicente Sederberg Llp#Cannabis Taxes#State Tax Revenue#Cannabis Businesses#Fresh Tax Revenue#Regulating Cannabis#Tax Rate#Total Revenue#Cannabis Sales Rounds#Medical Cannabis#Adult Use Marijuana Sales#Legalization Measures#Illegal Sales#Legalization Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Economytheleafonline.com

New report: $7.9b in cannabis taxes collected by states, $2.7b in 2020

A new report compiled on tax revenue generated from state-legal, adult-use cannabis since licensed sales were rolled out in 2014 has found that states with legalization are getting good returns on their decisions to regulate marijuana sales. The latest Marijuana Policy Project report includes the tax structure for each state,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Green rush’: Legal weed is generating billions in tax revenue for states, new report claims

There’s a new “green rush” in America.Ten states that have legalised the recreational use of marijuana for collected nearly $2.7billion in extra taxes last year, according to advocates.The Marijuana Policy Project, which campaigns for greater legalisations of the drug, published a new report into weed-related tax revenues and claimed to have found that “legalizing marijuana for adults has been a wise investment”.The report added: “Since 2014, when sales began in Colorado and Washington, legalization policies have provided states a new revenue stream to bolster budgets and fund important services and programs. As of May 2021, states reported a combined...
Economympp.org

Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis Cannabis Legalization Study: Key Findings

In its comprehensive September 2020 report, the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis (CCEA) examined the economic impacts of legalizing and taxing cannabis on Connecticut’s tax revenues, GDP, and jobs.[1] CCEA made projections based on two different approaches to taxation: one drawn from Gov. Ned Lamont’s 2020 bill, S.B. 16, which applied both a weight-based tax and state and local sales taxes,[2] and the other applying a percent-based tax totaling 26.35% to the state and 3% to localities.
Colorado Statethegreenfund.com

Cannabis Sales in Colorado Exceed $10 Billion Since 2014

The state serves as yet another example of the economic benefits that cannabis legalization can provide. In the United States, Colorado was the one of the first states to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis when it did so in 2012. As such, Colorado provides a useful litmus test for what the long-term effects of cannabis legalization are, and so far it's looking pretty good.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan tax revenues are $3.5 billion higher than past estimate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s main funds will take in an estimated $3.5 billion more in taxes than previously forecast. The additional revenue comes thanks to increased consumer spending of federal stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief funds, state officials said Friday. The surplus, spread over this fiscal year and...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

The money keeps pouring into CT as tax revenues rise

State budget revenues surged by nearly half a billion dollars Thursday — the second major improvement in less than a month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. And while the administration didn’t comment on whether it expects this latest good news to continue, one key lawmaker said this year’s improvement can only help legislative leaders and the governor reach a deal soon on the next two-year state budget.
Industrycannin.com

Cannabis Industry to Contribute $90 Billion to US Economy in 2021

Yes – you read it right – the Cannabis Industry is poised to contribute $90 billion to the US economy in 2021. This is much-welcomed news for the US economy, which suffered a recession in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will certainly sure to upset all cannabis critics that said there was no substantiated impact of legalizing cannabis on the United States economy.
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon’s latest 'stunning' forecast shows tax revenues continue surging

SALEM — Oregon economists delivered some major, if familiar, news to lawmakers on Wednesday, May 19, regarding the state’s financial health. For the third forecast in a row, Oregon’s tax revenues are set to outpace what economists expected mere months ago. This time, though, the expectations are truly eye-popping. State...
Baltimore, MDumd.edu

Why Cannabis Firms Are Focused on Banking and Tax Reform

SMITH BRAIN TRUST – After passing new legislation in April that allowed banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where the drug is legal, the U.S. House of Representatives sent a signal that it may be high time to remove barriers to business for the cannabis industry. The...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cannabis Sativa Announces Q1 2021 Revenues

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces Q1 2021 revenues of $557,323. PrestoDoctor subsidiary operations contributed $482,350 in gross revenue, with margins of 62% of revenue. Revenues grew 13% in the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Management expects to see continued growth through the remainder of the year as PrestoDoctor expands to new states that have recently legalized medical marijuana. 'We also expect increased appointments in Oklahoma and Iowa as our billboard advertising campaign continues driving consumers to become more responsive to telehealth services,' said CEO David Tobias.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

New Jersey could see a surge in sales tax revenues

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s fiscal picture is “positive and improving” following the grim predictions officials offered amid the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio told members of the state Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee that tax revenues are on the rise in the Garden...
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

State sales tax disbursements to Vicksburg for May showed an increase over the same period in fiscal year 2020. According to information from the city’s finance department, the state’s May fiscal 2021 disbursement was $795,267, about 18.29 percent, or $122,971 more than the $672,296 received in May 2020. Year-to-date, the city has received $3.92 million compared with $3.83 million in fiscal 2020 — an increase of about 2.3 percent, or $88,831, over the previous year.