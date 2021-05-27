Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.