Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn’t “Toxic.” The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.” The musical will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale#Musical Theatre#Classic Theatre#Ap#Woke Princesses#Feminist#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Stop everything: Britney Spears has rose gold hair now

Though Britney Spears has spent the past couple of years sporting her signature platinum look, change is afoot - she just debuted a new look on Instagram and looks *stunning*. ICYMI Britney's been expressing herself through the medium of IG posts a lot lately, from no makeup selfies to chatting fans through her vaccine experience.
Theater & DancePosted by
DCist

Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ is a new-age fairytale, fueled by Spears’ pop anthems. Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, welcoming audiences back to its live performances for the first time in more than a year. The theater is kicking off the season in late November with Once Upon A One More Time, its first Broadway-bound musical, a production featuring the discography of pop icon Britney Spears.
Celebritiesdigg.com

'The Battle For Britney' Examines Claim That Spears Has Dementia — And Who Profits If It's True

A new documentary about Britney Spears, BBC Select's "The Battle for Britney," examines a disturbing theory around Spears's conservatorship: whether she has dementia. "The Battle for Britney" joins the NY Times and Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in investigating Spears's conservatorship, her father's role in it and the events that led up to her disappearance from public life. Though Spears's recent Instagram posts counter fans' insistence that she's being held captive, the documentaries reveal concerning aspects of her conservatorship. Fans surfaced court records that, while the BBC couldn't confirm their authenticity, seem legitimate.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Britney Spears Pays Tribute to 'Sheer Genius' Princess Diana

Britney Spears has paid tribute to "sheer genius" Princess Diana, amid a new wave of controversy over the late royal's 1995 interview with the BBC's Panorama. The pop star, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of Diana—who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997—lauding her as "one of the most remarkable women to date."
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Premiere at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company

This news has us dancing 'til the world ends! The delayed world premiere of the new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time is happening this year at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company. It will have a limited run beginning November 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The musical was originally announced to premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Casting for the D.C. production will be announced soon.
Performing ArtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Britney Spears and ... Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway

Counting on the results being "Lucky" rather than "Toxic," Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: "Once Upon a One More Time," a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington. D.C.'s Tony-winning...
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Britney Spears Music Set to Underscore a Disney Princess Musical

When people think of a Disney princess, they often do not think of pop sensation Britney Spears. Although Spears may have had the Disney princess look to her, her music style did not match the more musical-esque style that most Disney films are comprised of. That being said, Spears did...
MusicUSA Today

Britney Spears' songs are coming to Broadway as a feminist musical about Disney princesses

NEW YORK — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn’t “Toxic.”. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Ladi Earth uses music and dance for 'twerk healing'

AUSTIN, Texas — Ladi Earth uses her art to represent the human experience in more ways than one. As a rapper, she sings about self-discovery over light, melodic beats or lies down a raunchy rhyme over trap beats and heavy bass. “I just like to embody the human,” she said....
Books & Literaturelifesavvy.com

9 Novels That Put a Spin On Popular Fairy Tales

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears' love of horse-riding

Britney Spears loves to go horse-riding. The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to social media to share her love of the sport, as she uploaded a video of her riding on horseback around the paddock on her Instagram account. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Riding is my favourite thing to do." Britney...