Hoover, AL

Midnight Madness

vucommodores.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. – Facing a 1-2 count with runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth, junior Dominic Keegan ripped a single to right field to help fourth-seeded Vanderbilt to a 5-4 walk-off win Ole Miss on Wednesday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the victory, the Commodores...

vucommodores.com
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Baseball
Sports
Hoover, AL
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Hoover, AL

Auburn falls to Samford in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn fell to Samford, 6-1, Wednesday night at Hoover Met Stadium. The Tigers (20-24) managed one hit in the first seven innings and ended the game with three hits in the contest. Kason Howell accounted for the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth. “The...
Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro’s Sanders finishes 10th in heptathlon

Scottsboro freshman track and field athlete turned in a strong finish in the AHSAA Heptathlon. Caroline Sanders totaled 3,647 points and finished 10th among the 44 athletes that competed in the two-day event at Hoover High School on Monday and Tuesday. The heptathlon included seven different track and field events....
Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball LIVE: Tuesday night vs. Samford

Coming off a walk-off win over the LSU Tigers last weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers return to action on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when they take on the Samford Bulldogs at the Hoover Met. Auburn will send freshman RHP Jack Sokol (1-0, 0.00) to the mound in the start while the Bulldogs will counter with senior LHP Hamp Skinner (3-1, 6.14).
Auburn, AL

Mid-Week Review: Auburn vs Samford (Hoover Met)

WED: 6-1 L Ever gone to the ballpark and absolutely nothing works that day? The offense just didn’t travel on Wednesday, which isn’t shocking. The Hoover Met is massive and if you have been somewhat reliant on the bomb like Auburn has this season, it is a bit tougher to get runs on the board. The other thing to that is that the Samford pitching staff was really good, striking out 13 while giving up matching 3 free passes and 3 hits and not allowing the run until the 8th inning with a 6 nothing lead. On the other side, the Auburn defense was really good as always and, while the Auburn pitching staff struck out nine and all in all wasn’t that bad, they walked eight Bulldogs, three of which came around to score and a fourth scored who was hit by a pitch. It’s complete ifs and buts, but if you take those off it’s a 2-1 game again. However, there wasn’t enough offense for the Tigers and that happens sometimes. So, you flush it and get ready for the weekend. In the grand scheme of things, Auburn’s season is six games to try and make it back to the Met. With Auburn’s record, the NCAA tournament is a pipe dream without winning the SEC Tournament which…yeah.
Hoover, AL

Hoover baseball baby brings winning season

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in February, Adam Moseley knew opening day was going to be a big day, but he never imagined just how important that day would be. “Nothing normal was going through my mind, I was like, I got to get out of here,” the Hoover baseball coach said.
Auburn, AL

Tigers set to take on Samford at Hoover Met

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn is set to take on Samford at Hoover Met Stadium Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT in Hoover, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Tuesday – Fr. RHP Jack Sokol (1-0, 0.00) vs. Sr. LHP Hamp Skinner (3-1, 6.14) QUICK HITTERS. Auburn...
Hoover, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Stillman Freshman Selected for HBCU All-Star Game

In a press release Tuesday, Stillman College announced that freshman outfielder Kelvin Reese has been selected to play in the inaugural HBCU (Historical Black Colleges and Universities) All-Star Baseball Game, presented by Minority Baseball Prospects. The All-Star Game, which will be a part of a larger All-Star event, will take...
Hoover, AL

Tickets almost sold out for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament, which will operate at a reduced capacity due to the COVID pandemic, are now available for purchase. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets quickly, this event will sell out due to limited capacity. “There’s such a high...
Trussville, AL

Huskies claim 2 more trophies at state outdoor

The Hewitt-Trussville High School outdoor track and field team finished off a stellar spring season, with both the boys and the girls teams finishing as the Class 7A runner-up at the state meet in Gulf Shores on May 1. Hewitt’s girls gave heavy favorite Hoover a scare, pushing the Buccaneers...
Hoover, AL
BamaCentral

SEC Baseball Tournament to Experience Limited Capacity

HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has announced that its SEC Baseball Tournament scheduled for later this month will be held with limited capacity at the Hoover Met. The capacity will be set to 50 percent as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's really been an unbelievable...
Hoover, AL
Alt 101.7

Cancelation Seals A Tough Road Series For The Tide

After dropping the first two games of their weekend series in Nashville, Alabama Baseball's third and final game against the Commodores has been canceled according to Alabama Baseball via Twitter. Friday's matchup was a solid showing for the Tide as they managed to hammer in six runs from six hits...
Trussville, AL

The Reset: Huskies win area tournament

Here's a look back at the last week of Hewitt-Trussville, Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley high school athletics. The Hewitt-Trussville baseball team was defeated in the Class 7A quarterfinals by Hoover last Friday. The Huskies fell in the first game 2-1 and dropped a 3-1 decision in the second game. The...
Hoover, AL
95.3 The Bear

SEC Baseball Tournament Updates And Where The Tide Stands

With less than four weeks until selection Monday for the NCAA Tournament, the college baseball season is quickly coming to a close. The Crimson Tide is currently 28-16 and 11-11 in conference after a weekend series against No. 2 ranked Vanderbilt. Alabama sits comfortably in the middle of the pack for the SEC tournament, while still playing to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament.
Hoover, AL

The Reset: Jags claim state crown; baseball, softball, golf continue

The Jags celebrate with the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship trophy after defeating Davidson in the state final at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Jags defeated Davidson 2-0 to win their first boys soccer state championship in school history. Photo by Erin Nelson. Over...