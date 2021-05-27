Midnight Madness

WED: 6-1 L Ever gone to the ballpark and absolutely nothing works that day? The offense just didn’t travel on Wednesday, which isn’t shocking. The Hoover Met is massive and if you have been somewhat reliant on the bomb like Auburn has this season, it is a bit tougher to get runs on the board. The other thing to that is that the Samford pitching staff was really good, striking out 13 while giving up matching 3 free passes and 3 hits and not allowing the run until the 8th inning with a 6 nothing lead. On the other side, the Auburn defense was really good as always and, while the Auburn pitching staff struck out nine and all in all wasn’t that bad, they walked eight Bulldogs, three of which came around to score and a fourth scored who was hit by a pitch. It’s complete ifs and buts, but if you take those off it’s a 2-1 game again. However, there wasn’t enough offense for the Tigers and that happens sometimes. So, you flush it and get ready for the weekend. In the grand scheme of things, Auburn’s season is six games to try and make it back to the Met. With Auburn’s record, the NCAA tournament is a pipe dream without winning the SEC Tournament which…yeah.