Obituaries

SONIA SCOTT

Liberal First
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonia Sue (Fisher) Scott, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Morton County Hospital, Elkhart. She was born Aug. 29, 1954 to George Gerald Jr. and Twylah Faye (Gore) Fisher in Elkhart. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She loved animals. Survivors include her mother; son, Ryan Scott...

Appanoose County, IABloomfield Democrat

Darrell Dowe Scott

A Celebration of Life Ceremony for the late Darrell Dowe Scott is scheduled for Saturday, May 29. A luncheon for relatives and friends is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Drakesville Park with graveside services to follow at the Taylor Cemetery in Appanoose County. Scott, 86, of Bunch, passed away on December 3, 2020 at the Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield. A memorial has been established to the Taylor Cemetery.
Elkins, WVWDTV

Devan Michael Scott

Devan Michael Scott, 27, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. Devan was born Wednesday, January 5, 1994, in Elkins, a son of Michael Allen Scott and Virginia Ellen “Jenni” Fortney. Left to cherish Devan’s memory are five siblings, Daryan Scott of Elkins, Ezra Scott of Elkins, Bethany Fortney of Elkins, Jayda Scott of Beverly, and Saige Scott of Beverly, grandparents, Rick and Loretta Walters, Kathy Elswick, Dessie Wilson, and Ellen and Denver Fortney, and several friends and extended family. Devan was a graduate of Tygart Valley Christian Academy. He was a handy man of all sorts including doing work with his father in maintenance at Aero Mobile Parks. He was quite the fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters while boating, hiking, taking expeditions, and exploring fire towers. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 12pm until 1pm, the funeral hour. The family’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Devan Michael Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Diana Sue Scott

Funeral services for Diana Sue Scott, 74. of Kenton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
Jackson County, ALjcsentinel.com

Scott to be sentenced Friday

Eric Scott, convicted of manslaughter in the March 2020 death of Anna Grogan Brown in April, will learn his fate Friday. Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley, who presided over the four-day trial after Jackson County Circuit Judges John Graham and Brent Benson recused themselves due to Scott’s involvement in the county’s drug court system, is expected to sentence Scott Friday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m.
Mckenzie, TNmckenziebanner.com

George Lewis Haynes

Funeral services for George Lewis Haynes are Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Chillicothe, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Jerimie Scott Fields

Jerimie Scott Fields, 43 of Chillicothe died suddenly Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 28, 1978 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Cecil A. Fields and Cynthia Kay Beeler Fields who survive. Jerimie is also survived by children; Austin Fields (Breanna), Colton Ater, Seneca Fields, Cheyene Fields,...
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Skating Is Coming To Fort Scott

On June 26, a new sport will be added to the offering at Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott Avenue. A roller skating rink will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, in the small gym at the center. The cost...
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Joyce Scott, 86

Joyce Scott passed away May 19, 2021, at Edgewood Senior Living after a recent fall. Joyce was born on Nov. 11, 1934, to Jerry and Anne Sheveland in Great Falls. They moved to a farm on the Greenfield Bench just out of Fairfield. She attended grade school in Greenfield and later graduated from Fairfield High Class of 1952, of which she was valedictorian. After graduating, she attended the Great Falls Commercial College where she met Bob Scott. They married Aug. 28,1953, in Great Falls where they made their home. Their only child, a daughter, was born on July 31,1954.