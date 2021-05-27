Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some researchers are up in arms about a U.S. Census Bureau proposal to add privacy protections by manipulating numbers in the data most widely used for economic and demographic research. Bureau statisticians disclosed at a virtual conference last week that they're working on developing a method to create “synthetic data” for files already devoid of personalized information on individuals and homes. The bureau is already adding “noise,” or small errors, in the 2020 Census results to protect people's privacy. Critics say this new “synthetic data” proposal is again challenging the bureau's credibility as a provider of accurate information about the U.S. population.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#U S Census Bureau#Research Data#U S Data#Economic Data#Census Bureau#Ap#Synthetic Data#Bureau Statisticians#Population#Accurate Information#Privacy Protections#Files#Personalized Information#Proposal#Noise#People#Fla#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyWest Central Reporter

Census Bureau reports Pearl population was 175 in 2019

Pearl had a population of 175 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the West Central Reporter. The median age was 47, with 44 percent of the total population being female and 56 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 12,770,631. An agency of...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Harvard Researchers Recommend Census Not Use Privacy Tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Census data is a warning to New Mexico

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released what can only be described as disturbing data regarding the future of New Mexico. Notably, while the Land of Enchantment’s population grew by just 2.8 percent over the past decade, each of our neighbors saw double-digit population growth, with the exception of Oklahoma, which still bested New Mexico with 5.5 percent growth.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Paper criticizes census privacy tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data that's good enough for redistricting. The researchers said in a paper released last week...
Internetfederalnewsnetwork.com

How the Census Bureau knocked down stupid and potentially harmful internet rumors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Rumor mongering on the internet, it’s a constant threat. Last year, rumors threatened to muck up the 2020 decennial census count. Zack Schwartz built partnerships between the Census Bureau and some of the largest internet companies to successfully tamp down rumors and help maintain public trust in the Bureau and in the count. He’s a division chief at the Bureau’s IT Service Management Office, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He shared more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Redistricting on hold until Iowa gets detailed Census Bureau data

DES MOINES — When Iowa lawmakers wrapped up their 20201 session just before midnight May 19, they adjourned sine die — that is, without setting a date to return. They expect to be back in August, but at this time that’s more of a guess than a definite timetable. That’s because they are waiting on the U.S. Census Bureau to provide the granular data needed to complete redistricting — the redrawing of congressional and legislative district boundaries based on the decennial census.
Cell Phonesnordot.app

Smartphone, broadband usage grows in US: survey

The vast majority of US adults now use a smartphone and have high-speed internet at home, following modest growth over the past two years, a survey showed Thursday. The Pew Research Center said 85 percent of adults have smartphones, up from 81 percent in 2019, while 77 percent reported home broadband subscriptions, four percentage points higher than in a similar survey two years earlier.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Census Bureau Ranks Arizona's Per Pupil Spending 49th In Nation

The U.S. Census Bureau ranks Arizona 49th in the nation in terms of its per pupil spending for fiscal year 2019. Last fiscal year, Arizona spent about $10,000 per student, below the national average — about $15,700. The study included Washington, D.C. Only Utah and Idaho’s 2019 per pupil spending...
Marketsminneapolisfed.org

Native American Labor Market Dashboard fills important data gap for Indian Country

Native American Labor Market Dashboard fills important data gap for Indian Country. Up-to-date labor market data are essential for understanding how workers and the overall economy are faring. While federal statistical agencies such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau provide estimates of core labor market indicators for both the entire workforce and larger racial and ethnic groups, comparable data for Native Americans and Alaska Natives are not easily accessible. With its new Native American Labor Market Dashboard, Center for Indian Country Development (CICD) fills this gap.
Economyrebusinessonline.com

US Economy Added 559,000 Jobs in May, Lower Than Economists’ Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday. This figure is lower than predicted, as economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected the report to show a gain of 671,000 jobs, according to the CNBC. The BLS also revised the April job gains to increase from 266,000 to 278,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined from 6.1 percent in April to 5.8 percent in May, which was better than estimates of 5.9 percent.
Tampa, FLPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why the U.S. Monthly Jobs Report Matters

Seminole Hard Rock Casino department supervisors speak with a job applicant during a job fair at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino May 25, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images. The first Friday of every month is circled in red marker on the calendars of every economics geek, policy wonk...
U.S. Politicsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Government Indecision on Social Security's Future Could Be Costly

How — and when — the U.S. government plans to address the depletion of the Social Security trust fund could have an substantial impact on retirement savers’ earnings, according to a new paper. With the trust fund expected to be exhausted in the early 2030s, the government must make a...
Politicsyieh.com

Steel News

According to the preliminary Census Bureau data from the US Department of Commerce (USDOC), the US imported around 205,100 tons of hot-rolled flat products in April, rising by nearly 19% compared to the previous month and also hiking by 95.4% from the same month a year earlier. Among them, the...