Trudeau apologizes to Italian Canadians for WW2 internment

By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
 8 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized in Parliament for the internment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War. After Italy declared war against Canada in 1940, Canada interned more than 600 people of Italian heritage and declared about 31,000 to be “enemy aliens.” Trudeau says those labeled “enemy aliens” were finger-printed, scrutinized, and forced to report to local registrars once a month. He says it was wrong to scapegoat law-abiding citizens. Among those detained were the parents of a man who later served on Canada’s Supreme Court.

