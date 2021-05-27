Cancel
Florida State

Whitmer's campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad

By DAVID EGGERT - Associated Press
 8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign — not a nonprofit fund — will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March. The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP. A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

