newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season

By ANDREW SELSKY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Crews across the U.S. West are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. Last year’s fire season obliterated several towns in Oregon, caused mass evacuations in California and smothered the entire West Coast in thick brown smoke for days. All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, all but 4% of it in the West, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Controlled Burns#Fire Season#Mass Evacuations#Ap#Flames#Vegetation#Crews#Thick Brown Smoke#West Coast#Ore#Surface#Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
California StateRegister Citizen

Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s (about 28 Celsius) while inland areas could top 100 (about...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin County firefighters prepare for wildfire season

The Marin County Fire Department has started a series of controlled burns to reduce wildfire fuels and train seasonal firefighters. The burns began Thursday along the northern slope of Big Rock Ridge and in the Vineyard Road, Wildhorse Valley, Marin Highlands, Indian Valley and Country Club areas, affecting approximately 100 acres. Burns are planned again from June 23 to 25.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

How Battalion Chief Robert Hartman prepares for wildfire season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is officially in a declared drought again, and wildfire season is coming as rapidly as wildfire spreads. Robert Hartman, Battalion Chief at the San Diego Fire Department, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell, to discuss wildfire preparedness. The potential for large fires exist under the right conditions...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO — Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s (about 28 Celsius) while inland areas could top 100 (about 38...
California StateBayInsider

Wildfire risks and temperatures set to soar in California

SAN FRANCISCO - Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s while inland areas could top 100 as a high pressure system...