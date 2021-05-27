Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. A companion bill was introduced in the House. The bill would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define college athletes who receive direct grant-in-aid from their schools as employees. A movement at Northwestern to unionize college football players was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board in 2015. The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autographs.

www.wcn247.com
College SportsPosted by
Stateline

More States Advance Bills on College Athlete Endorsements

Earlier this week, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to profit from endorsements, sponsorships and autographs. If Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, Illinois would become the sixth state to begin allowing such deals on July 1. Lawmakers in several other states are still racing to catch up.
College Sportsonlabor.org

The Strike Zone—College Athlete Right to Organize Act

Congressional Democrats have pushed forward another front in the movement to reshape college athletics. A bill introduced on May 27 would make college athletes employees of their respective schools with the right to form unions and bargain collectively. The collegiate athletic system is under attack from three sides. Several suits,...
College SportsLos Angeles Daily News

Fast-track bill for college athletes to make money

The supposed penurious purity of amateur athletics has long been a fiction. And then there are players from rich families, who get all the monetary support they need. But for everyone else, have an agent buy you lunch or a fan purchase your sneakers, and you’re off the team, pal.
Congress & CourtsDaily Record

Tim Ryan wins attention, but must narrow gap in Senate bid

Tim Ryan was everywhere, at least for a day or two. In this video age, he made for eye-catching imagery as he excoriated the majority of House Republicans for their opposition to a bipartisan commission with the task of getting the full story behind the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden Turns to Obama to Help Boost Health Care Enrollment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden turned to his old boss, former President Barack Obama, on Saturday to help him encourage Americans to sign up for “Obamacare” health care coverage during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic. Biden used his weekly address for a brief Zoom chat with...
Georgia Stateenmnews.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Booed at State Republican Convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was loudly booed at a state Republican convention on Saturday. Kemp was a major target of former President Donald Trump’s in his efforts to overturn the election. Trump repeatedly attacked Kemp, and even demanded he resign. When Kemp was roundly criticized over the new voting law...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Biden administration puts brakes on Georgia’s plan to ditch healthcare.gov

The Biden administration is sending a key component of Gov. Brian Kemp’s health-insurance reform plan back to the drawing board. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is directing the state to revisit the data supporting a waiver Georgia is seeking from the Affordable Care Act that would substitute a private-sector alternative to the federal government’s healthcare.gov insurance exchange.
Georgia Statewtxl.com

Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The state has proposed having residents shop through private websites instead of healthcare.gov. The plan was approved by former President Donald Trump's administration last...