30 Games That Are Perfect for a Long Weekend

By Eric Schoon
reviewgeek.com
 18 days ago

You’ve got a long weekend coming up and nothing to do? Sounds like the perfect opportunity to settle into a really great game. Whether they’re about exploring far-off worlds or deep, intricate narratives, these games are short enough you can beat them in just a few days. How long is...

www.reviewgeek.com
Video GamesTech Dirt

A Conversation About Video Game Preservation In The Gaming Industry Is Long, Long Overdue

There has been quite an uptick recently when it comes to the conversation around video game preservation. There are probably several reasons for this. First and most notably, the confluence of the trend toward the gaming public primarily purchasing digital games rather than shiny disks, and the emergence of the latest generation of video game consoles has brought the question of what happens to older games into stark relief for many in the gaming public. Second, America has been in something of a love affair over the last decade or so with all things "retro". And, finally, the concept of video games as works of creative art, rather than wastes of time to be sneered at, has found firm purchase within our society. All of this has combined to make the public much, much more interested in preserving antiquated video games. And, frankly, very disappointed at how often the gaming industry doesn't take preservation at all seriously.
Hobbiessideshow.com

5 Spooky Board Games Perfect For Halloween Mischief

Halloween isn’t just a great time to dress up as your favorite horror characters or pop culture icons, it’s also a wonderful time to get together with your closest friends for a night of unabashed spooky debauchery. It’s a night when the party calls for some dangerously fun activities, and what better way to enjoy each other’s company than with a chilling board game or two?
HobbiesPocket-lint.com

Best board games 2021: Perfect games for home isolation

(Pocket-lint) - Maybe it's just us, but we can't be the only ones who've almost got a hoard of board games at this point, taking up storage that simply doesn't exist in our flat. Whether our board game box is under the stairs or in the living room, there's nothing like a family trove of great games to bail you out on a rainy day.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Inscryption trailer combines card games and horror together

Have you ever wanted to have your very own Shadow Game straight out of Yu-Gi-Oh!? I don’t mean those ones from the dub either. I’m talking the ones where if you lose a children’s card game you just straight up die. No? Just me? Well the creators of Pony Island and The Hex must be with me based on the Inscryption trailer from the Devolver Digital showcase today. Which is a unique combination of card game and horror as some truly weird stuff goes on around the normal card game stuff.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Demon Throttle releases exclusively physically on Switch in 2022

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Doinksoft are launching top-down shooter Demon Throttle exclusively physically on Nintendo Switch in 2022 through Special Reserve Games, where it retails for $29.99 or $39.99 depending on version. It will “never” receive a digital release, and combined with its awesome NES-like 8-bit pixel art, this game is as legitimately retro as you can get. It also just looks generally awesome in its new trailer.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Demon Throttle Announced; Launches Physical Only 2022 on Nintendo Switch

Devolver Digital and Doinksoft have announced Demon Throttle, and that it will only be getting a physical release. The retro-style top-sown shooter tasks up to two players to command a cowboy and a vampire on a quest for revenge against a chalice and wife stealing demon. Fight off four generals and their underlings to save the day, with plenty of power-ups on the way.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Shadow Warrior 3 is Still as Manic as Ever in Latest Gameplay Trailer

Shadow Warrior’s noticeably fast, frantic and bloody take on first-person shooting has always helped it stand out and the game’s latest trailer, shown off during Devolver Digital’s annual showcase of madness and insanity, proved the game still has the capacity to stand on its own. Though we’re still missing a...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Trek to Yomi Trailer Reveals a Cinematic Sidescroller Set in Feudal Japan

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic, Akira Kurosawa-inspired samurai game coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog along with publisher Devolver Digital revealed the game as part of E3 2021. Though fans online were quick to compare Trek to Yomi to Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima, it seems this indie action game will offer a sidescrolling experience that is a bit more linear. Still, though, its announcement trailer certainly sets the tone well. Watch it for yourself below.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pixel Art Metroidvania Akatori Gets Action-Filled Gameplay Trailer

The Guerrilla Collective E3 stream just gave us a quick look at some new gameplay for the Metroidvania action platformer game, Akatori. The game is being developed by TeamNora Games and published by HypeTrain Digital, and it’ll be coming to all major platforms, which includes PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Arcade sports title RoboDunk mixes NBA Jam with Rogue Legacy

Developer Jollypunch Games – creators of the well-received Fly Punch Boom! – have revealed RoboDunk, a robotic take on NBA Jam with roguelike elements. Critically acclaimed RPG Rogue Legacy has been cited as the biggest influence. The presence of robot stars allows for such sci-fi power-ups as lasers and shock...
Video GamesGamespot

Replaced Bringing A Gorgeous Pixel Art Dystopia To Xbox Game Pass In 2022

It's not especially clear what's happening in the reveal trailer for Replaced, but even in the first few minutes, it looks pretty bleak. With a cyberpunk look, a pixel art visual style, and a mixture of dystopic moments and intense close-quarters fighting, we're mostly getting a vibe off Replaced--but it's an intense and interesting one.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Devolver Digital Showcase Highlights Seven Indie Games

Devolver Digital showcased seven indie games that are releasing under its publishing wing, including the samurai side-scroller game Trek to Yomi, as well as the fast-paced hack-and-slash game Death’s Door. Devolver Digital continued its time-honored tradition of having its own showcase during the week of E3 via another video filled...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Meditative puzzle game Unpacking coming to Switch later this year

Puzzle games can take many varied shapes, even when they aren’t concerned with many varied shapes. For example, both the warm and fuzzy Wholesome Direct and IGN’s Summer of Gaming had Unpacking to share. In it you’ll be doing just that – parsing through boxes to decorate through a series of moves and learn more about peoples’ lives.