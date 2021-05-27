newsbreak-logo
These Three New Thin and Light Laptops from Acer are Perfect for Hybrid Workers

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 3 days ago

In a recent announcement, Acer revealed three new laptops that focus on a thin and light design—the Swift X, the TravelMate P6, and the TravelMate Spin P6. Their ultra-portable designs all pack high-performance hardware that’s perfect for hybrid professionals. The Swift X. The stunning new Swift X joins Acer’s popular...

www.reviewgeek.com
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
ComputersEngadget

Intel's next-gen hybrid Optane SSDs are coming to laptops soon

Optane has long occupied a kind of no man's land in personal computing, but Intel aims to change that with its latest drive. Known as 3D XPoint before the "Optane" rebrand, the technology exists as a best-of-both-worlds proposition between ultra-fast RAM and SSDs. Consumer pricing for the technology is, per GB, not as excruciating as the $4 per GB RAM typically goes for, but nowhere near the economy of SSDs, which typically cost closer to 10 cents per GB.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
ComputersArs Technica

Intel’s Optane H20 is the latest attempt at “hybrid” laptop storage

Intel has a new consumer-targeted storage product, called Optane H20—as in H twenty, not water. The new device is an M.2 2280 format drive, using QLC (Quad Level Cell) NAND storage running behind an Optane cache layer. This isn't Intel's first try at an Optane-backed hybrid SSD—the first, 2019's Optane...
Computerspokde.net

Unleash Your Creativity With The New Acer ConceptD 5 Laptop

Unveiled at the [email protected] Global Press Conference 2021, the Acer ConceptD 5 laptop empowers creative professionals in a portable form. vivo V21 5G Exclusive Edition Set For Launch With 8GB RAM And 256GB Storage. vivo Malaysia will soon launch the new vivo V21 5G Exclusive Edition later at a...
Electronicsxda-developers

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon vs ThinkPad X1 Nano: How thin and light can you go?

Weighing in at under two and a half pounds for years now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon has long been the ultra-light ThinkPad. And indeed, it never made compromises to get there. But there’s a new champ in town, the ThinkPad X1 Nano, which weighs in at under two pounds. If you’re looking for a thin and light ThinkPad, you probably have some questions. Why isn’t the ThinkPad X1 Nano just the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon? What am I giving up if I go with the smaller and lighter X1 Nano?
Technologypokde.net

Acer Announces New TravelMate And ConceptD Laptops In Malaysia

Acer Malaysia has just unveiled brand new additions to their TravelMate and ConceptD laptops. These new models include the convertible Acer TravelMate Spin P4 as well as the creator-focused ConceptD 7 and 3 series. TravelMate Spin P4. The new Acer TravelMate Spin P4 now features a pair of 360-degree hinges...
ComputersPosted by
Reuters

Arm challenges Intel with new tech aimed at laptops

(Reuters) - Arm Ltd on Tuesday deepened its rivalry with Intel Corp by releasing a batch of new chip technology aimed at grabbing more market share among laptop computers. Technology from the British firm, which is in the process of being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40 billion, already underlies the central processors in most of the world’s smart phones. Arm’s technology has also been used in laptop chips made by Qualcomm Inc for companies such as Microsoft Corp and Acer Inc.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Acer's new TravelMate P6 laptops are built for durability and security

Acer announced the TravelMate Spin P6 and TravelMate P6 laptops today. Both laptops are built for creators and feature 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. The TravelMate P6 (starting at $1,300) and the TravelMate Spin P6 (starting at $1,399) will be available in December. Acer announced new members of its...
PCWorld

The Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop that takes recycled plastic seriously

The Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop with a different kind of mission—an environmental one. Sure, it sports some of the latest PC hardware, but what Acer really wants you to know is how much PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic is used, inside and out. Announced Thursday at the virtual next@Acer...
Computerscybernews.com

We destroyed three laptops to see if their SSDs would still work

Spending hours on YouTube can be productive. Take watching a ton of videos of people smashing stuff. All inspired, we at CyberNews decided to take three perfectly good laptops and attempted to see if hard drives in them would survive an industrial level of destruction. Like a fall down a 50m tall crane.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Acer announces the Swift X laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 17 hours battery life

Acer today announced the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor, up to 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs. Despite packing a powerful CPU and discrete graphics, the Acer Swift X comes at an impressive 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) weight and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin metal chassis. The Acer Swift X comes with a fast-charging 59W battery that offers up to 17 hours of use.
ComputersStuff.tv

Acer's ConceptD SpatialLabs laptop has glasses-free stereoscopic 3D

Ah, the dream of glasses-free 3D that came and went with Nintendo handhelds and Toshiba TVs. Well, the flame hasn’t been completely extinguished if Acer’s ConceptD SpatialLabs 3D laptop is anything to go by.  Part of the company’s line for designers and arty types, the ConceptD SpatialLabs laptop uses a 15.6in 4K 2D display with a liquid crystal lenticular lens on top to form a screen that can be switched between 2D and 3D views. This is combined with a stereoscopic camera to track your head and eyes, allowing creators to examine their work in real time and 360° without the need for twatty specs.  The camera generates information about your head position, so move slightly to the left or right and it will rotate 3D models accordingly. The display is set to 2D mode by default until you launch the SpatialLabs Experience Center, where 3D mode allows it to display a different image to each eye. The laptop’s target market is niche at best (animators, CAD designers and game designers), which is why Acer has announced a developer programme for Unreal Engine – considered the most powerful real-time 3D creation platform, behind games like Fortnite and shows like The Mandalorian. It's a prototype for now, but the idea of an oversized Nintendo 3DS to make spreadsheets pop has got us all a-quiver.