The fastest and easiest way to debug and troubleshoot any application running on Kubernetes. Debugging containerized workloads and Pods is a daily task for every developer and DevOps engineer that works with Kubernetes. Oftentimes simple kubectl logs or kubectl describe pod is enough to find the culprit of some problem, but some issues are harder to hunt down. In those cases you might try to use kubectl exec but even that might not be enough as some containers such as Distroless don't even contain shell that you could SSH into. So what do we have left, if all of the above fails? ...