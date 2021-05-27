Business workshop on new pandemic guidance June 2

(May 13, 2021) Old age isn’t for sissies, Joanne Polster says. It takes discipline and occasionally pain. At 91, Polster hasn’t slowed down. In fact, she feels as if recently she has caught her second wind. These days her schedule is packed. All her time is devoted to volunteering for island nonprofits, including the Hospital Thrift Shop, the Unitarian Meeting House, the Atheneum and the Maria Mitchell Association. She walks to nearly all of them from her home on Fair Street.