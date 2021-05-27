Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Business workshop on new pandemic guidance June 2

By The Inquirer and Mirror
Inquirer and Mirror
 9 days ago

(May 27, 2021) A workshop for businesses on navigating the summer season under the newest coronavirus guidance will be held online from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Run by business advisor Schwartz Hannum PC and sponsored by the Community Foundation for Nantucket and Nantucket Chamber of Commerce, the workshop will focus on Employee Vaccine Considerations; Employees, Customers and Members: Masks, Vaccines, and Health Screenings; Federal, State and Local Workplace Safety Obligations and Options; Key Workplace Policies; Navigating Work From Home and Other Accommodation Requests.

