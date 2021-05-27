newsbreak-logo
Christmas Before July: Amazon Prime Day Tipped for June 21-22

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 3 days ago

According to a report from Bloomberg News, Amazon’s yearly Prime Day sale will likely kick off on June 21st and 22nd. After pushing “Christmas in July” back to October in 2020 due to COVID-19, the company looks to debut its huge summer sale earlier than ever this year. Like Black...

www.reviewgeek.com
