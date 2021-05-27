Christmas Before July: Amazon Prime Day Tipped for June 21-22

While Prime Day is the savings event of the summer, Amazon isn’t the only place to get the best deals this year. Stores like Target are offering competing sales, and this means that keen shoppers can get the best prices on tech, home decor, appliances, and more. Expect more sales than ever before and savings on name brands like Apple, Keurig, and Ring. While there will be some savings in stores, you’ll see the most deals online, and many appliances and furniture pieces are online exclusives. Although we’re still waiting for the official Prime Day dates, we expect the shopping event will take place in late June to early July. In years past, we’ve seen Target offer early-bird deals before Prime Day, so it’ll pay off to start your shopping soon.