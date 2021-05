In the past handful of years, wildfires have been the focus of headlines all across the world from California to Australia—and even more parts of the world are becoming at risk directly and indirectly. Controlled, natural fires in nature are actually a perfectly natural phenomenon that has kept forests and wildlife healthy for centuries, but when human-started fires get out of hand it can be catastrophic for everyone involved. . However, these massive fires pose a risk to wildlife, the health and safety of people that live nearby, and even health of people far away thanks to risky air pollution that can travel for miles especially as more people move out closer to the wilderness.