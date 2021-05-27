newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

AP source: Biden ending Trump OK for US oil company in Syria

By AAMER MADHANI
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAdFv_0aDm8Jrs00

The Biden administration has decided it will not renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeast Syria under President Donald Trump's pledge to "keep the oil" produced in the region, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.

Treasury Department rules prohibit most U.S. companies from doing business in Syria. The waiver for Delta Crescent Energy was issued in April 2020, months after Trump announced that he wanted to keep some U.S. troops in the oil-rich region to maintain control of the oil profits.

Trump's “keep the oil” message was no longer U.S. foreign policy under the Biden administration, and using the U.S. military to facilitate Syrian oil production was deemed inappropriate, according to the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The company was founded in 2019 by James Cain, U.S. ambassador to Denmark under President George W. Bush; James Reese, a retired Army Delta Force officer; and John Dorrier Jr., a former executive with United Kingdom-based Gulfsands Petroleum. Cain, a onetime executive with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, has donated more than $30,000 to the Republican Party and GOP candidates over the years.

Northeastern Syria is the center for what remains of Syria’s oil industry. It is in shambles but remains one of the main sources of revenues for the Kurdish-led autonomous administration there.

Trump repeatedly spoke of keeping some U.S. troops in Syria to help “keep the oil" and “secure the oil," but his aides sought to dispel the idea the United States was trying to profit from the region's oil reserves. After DCE's license, from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, to operate became public last August, the State Department issued a statement in which it underscored that the “United States government does not own, control, or manage the oil resources in Syria."

Trump's comments about Syria's oil frustrated critics, and some allies, who said the loose talk fed into the narrative that American policy in the Middle East was driven by U.S. energy concerns and they argued it undercut U.S. diplomatic efforts to press for peace and stability in the region.

Dorrier, DCE's CEO, said the company had some $2 billion in contracts to sell oil into the international market that will benefit American allies in northeast Syria that have helped in the fight against the Islamic State group. He said Trump’s comments did not lead to the company winning the oil licensing agreement and that presidential orders issued during the Obama administration had invited U.S. companies to apply for licenses in agriculture, telecommunications and oil and gas in Syria.

“If the Biden Administration chooses not to renew the OFAC license, it will be a substantial change in policy that does not support Coalition Allies who fought and died to eliminate ISIS,” Dorrier said in a statement. “Depriving our Allies of the opportunity for sanctions relief on critical infrastructure as laid out by the Obama administration would, in effect, turn the North and East of Syria over to Russian, Regime and Iranian forces.”

Dorrier also said Trump’s “keep the oil” message “was hyperbole, not policy.”

The White House press office declined to comment about the decision, stating that as “a general matter” it does not comment on specific licenses, including to confirm whether one exists.

Biden administration officials, during a visit this month to northeast Syria, stressed to Kurdish administrators overseeing the area that the U.S. military presence was exclusively focused on preventing an IS resurgence, according to a State Department official who was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The news site Al-Monitor was first to report of the administration's decision to end the waiver.

DCE said it has not received word from the Treasury Department that the license, which was set to expire at the end of April, will not be renewed. The department typically gives companies additional time to wind down operations, according to the U.S. official.

A former U.S. official familiar with the discussions said the administration has been communicating that it does not intend to renew the waiver but had not taken final action yet. This person was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. decision to allow an American company to refine and market oil was denounced by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s government and ally Russia after it became public last August, not long after then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged during the a congressional hearing that the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria had come to an agreement with an American oil company.

Trump became focused on northeastern Syria’s oil in October 2019 after he abruptly announced his intention to draw down U.S. troops deployed against IS in the area.

At the time, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been pressing Trump to withdraw troops from the region. With his decision, Trump cleared the way for a Turkish military assault and effectively abandoned Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the yearslong battle to defeat IS militants in the region.

But when advisers floated the idea of keeping some troops in northeastern Syria to guard oil fields, it resonated with Trump. It also presented U.S. military commanders -- wary of entirely leaving the area -- with a way to keep some troops in place.

The area controlled by the Kurdish-led autonomous administration shrunk after Turkey's military offensive in northeast Syria in October 2019.

Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the time that the main goal of the American troop presence was to make sure the IS was contained and unable to gain control of the oil fields and the revenue they generated. The administration also saw some benefit to Kurds being in control of the oil.

Still, Trump repeatedly said in remarks to reporters and on his Twitter account that U.S. troops were staying in Syria to keep and protect northeast Syria’s deep oil reserves.

“We stayed back and kept the oil,” Trump told reporters in November 2019. “Other people can patrol the border of Syria ... and Turkey. Let them. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years. Let them do the border. We don’t want to do that. We want to bring our soldiers home. But we did leave soldiers because we’re keeping the oil. I like oil. We’re keeping the oil.”

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mark Esper
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Fields#Oil Company#Isis#President Bush#Trump Bush#U S Troops#Ap#Delta Crescent Energy#Army Delta Force#The Republican Party#Kurdish#Dce#The State Department#Ofac#Coalition Allies#Isis#Russian#Iranian#White House#Al Monitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Liberal First

How Biden is compromised

President Joe Biden is compromised when it comes to dealing with the Chinese communists and the Covid-19 virus. As I explained in another VIP column, the "Wuhan Lab Leak Theory" will ultimately lead us to the conclusion that China has engaged in a deadly and devastating act of war against America and her allies around the world.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions?

Last month, the White House unveiled a sweeping new executive order (EO) authorizing a wide range of sanctions against Russia. While laudable as a product and effort to expand the Russia sanctions regime, the EO contains numerous provisions that duplicate existing, longstanding sanctions. These redundant provisions raise concerns that the Biden administration may be attempting to avoid aggressive congressional oversight codified in Russia sanctions legislation and EOs, as any executive orders signed after the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) became law in August 2017 are not subject to its congressional review provision.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How long will Trump remain immune?

The mobster John Gotti was known as the “Teflon Don” because he was acquitted so many times of racketeering charges. No one could touch him, until they did. He spent the rest of his life in jail. President Trump may be the “Teflon Celebrity.” He went bankrupt six times in...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: U.S. ships fired warning shots at Iran boats for the second time in as...
US News and World Report

In Victory for Trump, Republicans Block Probe of U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, despite a torrent of criticism the lawmakers were playing down the violence. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Your guide to the Biden budget

It’s one of JOE BIDEN’s most oft-repeated catchphrases: “Don’t tell me what you value; show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. On Friday afternoon, Biden showed us his budget. Here’s what it tells us about what his White House values — and the signals it sends about where he’s willing to spend the most political capital.