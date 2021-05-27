Latinos Create Jobs App For Spanish Speakers

As the hotel sector prepares for life after the second wave (W2), we must recognise that this was not the same as W1. Firstly, many more people have been infected by the virus. Second, a much larger number of people have seen the incidence of death and disease strike their families, friends, colleagues, employees, social circles, and others – the disease has come much closer to home, possibly even come home, as compared to W1. Third, the massive challenges concerning unavailability of infrastructure, medical facilities and medications have shaken all segments of society. Fourth, the inability to give a proper farewell to departed loved ones has left an emotional void that even time may fail to fill.