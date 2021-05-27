Cancel
Latinos Create Jobs App For Spanish Speakers

By JACQUELINE GARCIA
capradio.org
Cover picture for the articleWhile Marina Corona was watching TikTok videos a little over two months ago, she came across one that included information about a job finder mobile application in Spanish. Interested in the topic, the immigrant worker decided to download the free app Chamba to find out more. “I looked at what kind of jobs they offered since I was looking for a part-time (job),” said Corona, who works in the cleaning business. Without much effort, she found a potential job and applied by text. In a matter of days, she was working in her new position.

