Lady Broncos are SW District DI Champs

The Western Brown Lady Broncos are Southwest District Division I Tournament champions after topping Miamisburg 3-2 for the district title at Kings High School on May 20.

It marked the first district title for the Western Brown High School softball program since 2012 and the fifth in the program’s history, four of its district titles coming under the leadership of 22nd year head coach Blaine Wallace.

The Lady Broncos rose to an overall record of 25-1 with their win over Miamisburg in the district championship game and were scheduled to face Beavercreek in the OHSAA Division I Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) on May 26 at Centerville High School.

”I am extremely proud of this team. We have lost two players to season ending injuries. They would have batted fourth and fifth in the lineup. That is a huge loss to any team. We challenged the rest of our team that everyone had to play better to make up for the injuries. Our kids have done that,” said Wallace.

Sophomore Lexi Sutton pitched for the district championship win, striking out six while giving up seven hits and two runs. She walked no batters.

Sutton also batted one-for-three.

Western Brown freshman Morgan Schlosser swung for two hits in four at-bats.

Western Brown senior Peyton Young went one-for-four with a home run and one RBI, bringing her total to an impressive 21 homers and 65 RBIs this season.

Also swinging for hits in their district championship win were freshman Lilah Flores (1-4) and junior Cassidy Luttrell (1-3).

The winner of the regional semifinal game between Western Brown and Beavercreek moved on to face the winner of the game between Lakota West and Mason in the regional championships at Centerville High School on May 29.

Southwest District Division I Tournament Champions

Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament Champions

Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Champions (10-0)

Overall record: 25-1

Head coach: Blaine Wallace (22nd year)

Senior players: McKenna Conley, Peyton Young, Halle Williams

Junior players: Karleigh Fisher, Cassidy Luttrell, Jenna Easterling

Sophomore players: Lexi Sutton, Kate Stratton, Kara Pucke, Kyla Conley

Freshmen players: Lilah Flores, Morgan Schlosser

SW District Division I Championship Softball Game

Western Brown 3, Miamisburg 2

The Western Brown Lady Broncos pose with their Southwest District Division I Championship Trophy after topping Miamisburg for a district title on May 20. Western Brown's Peyton Young recorded her 21st home run and her 65th RBI of the season during the Lady Broncos' district championship win over Miamisburg on May 20. Above, Young hammers out a home run during the Lady Broncos' post season tourney run. Sophomore Lexi Sutton has been a standout in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Broncos this spring.

By Wade Linville