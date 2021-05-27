Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Want the new PlayStation 5? Here are some tips on how to score a new generation console

By Michael Tracey
unfspinnaker.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video game industry boomed during the pandemic — people working remotely from home and searching for indoor entertainment options excelled the industry to new heights. However, supply chains for the new generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain affected by increased demand and production issues due to the pandemic. Sony recently told analysts that they expect shortages for the PlayStation 5 through 2022, which isn’t good news for PlayStation fans who have yet to acquire the new hardware.

unfspinnaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Xbox One#Gaming Consoles#Console Gaming#Spinnaker#Xbox Series X S#The Xbox Insider Hub#Target#Google Chrome#Mozilla#Playstation Fans#Hardware#Video Game Industry#Smartphones#Desktop Computers#Retailer Websites#Retailers#Physical Retail Stores#Notifications#Semiconductor Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
iPad
Related
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Comparing Stadia and xCloud

Cloud gaming services have gained popularity over the past few years due to their accessibility and ease of use. Players are no longer limited by their hardware and cloud gaming allows them to use any device to stream their games. In particular, Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming have become two of the most recognizable services in the cloud gaming market and the technology has advanced greatly in a short span of time.
Video Gamespsu.com

Sony Considers Returnal A Successful New IP For PlayStation

Documents from Sony Corporation’s Investor Relations Day have revealed that the hardware manufacturer considers Returnal, the PS5-exclusive title from developer Housemarque, a ‘successful new IP.’. The game was listed under the ‘New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios’ heading, which detailed games under the IP Powerhouse category, with both Returnal and Ghost...
Video Gamessvg.com

There May Be A New Handheld Console On The Way

While other PC stores like the Epic Games Store have crept up to Steam in the face of backlash, Steam is still the go-to store for many PC gamers. Steam and its owner, Valve, have attempted to get into hardware in the past with the Steam Controller — however, it didn't take long before the company took it off the market. Now, it looks like Valve is coming back to the hardware side of gaming — this time with a handheld console.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

PlayStation Is Working On A New AI Tool

AI is nothing new in video games. These bots are used to set up enemy hostile characters for players to deal with or companions to give aid towards the main protagonist. However, nothing beats the real-life counterpart where we get competitive PvP and cooperative gameplay. With that said, it looks like Sony is interested in bringing out something a bit more resembling the real deal. Of course, this is just something being worked on and has yet to make its debut in the marketplace.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Now Available on PlayStation Consoles

After the release of the playable demo on the Xbox consoles, it is time for the PlayStation side to get their hands on that Scarlet Nexus action. PlayStation players can finally download the playable demo on PlayStation 4, and PS5 starting today; it will be the same content as the Xbox version with the same limited access to showcase a glimpse of what this game offers.
Video GamesComicBook

Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

Biomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scarlet Nexus new console demo comparison video confirms slightly faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and more op

Scarlet Nexus seems to work identically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with only minor differences between the two versions of the game. A new comparison video based on the game’s playable demo, curated by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are minimal as the game loads slightly faster on the Sony console.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Sony gives us a glimpse of a post-console PlayStation

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Sony presents its roadmap for the future of PlayStation, Ubisoft gets political and Cyberpunk 2077 is still struggling. The Big Story. Sony gives us a glimpse of a post-console PlayStation. We're six months into the next...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Three New Sonic Games are Making Their Way to PC and Consoles

Today, SEGA held a ‘Sonic Central’ stream: 13 minutes dedicated to all things Sonic. We got a look at a variety of new Sonic-related projects and cross-overs, but the most interesting news from the stream was information about three new Sonic games currently in development. The first of these is...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

It’s a New Month & Here are Some Great New Xbox Games

It’s another new month in Xbox land and Microsoft has a bunch of great new games for the first week of June 2021. Whether you’re a fan of beat’em’ups or dinosaurs or Dreamworks movies, there is surely something to like for everyone. Sit back, relax, and check out this week’s list of new games.
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumor – BioShock 4 Could Be A PlayStation Console Exclusive

Cloud Chamber‘s highly anticipated new BioShock game (or BioShock 4, as people like to call it) could have some form of PlayStation exclusivity. Presumably this means PS5, as the game is still some way off and will likely not come to PS4 too. That’s according to YouTuber Xbox Era, a...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghostrunnner Officially Coming to New-Gen Consoles

Game publisher 505 Games and developers All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have recently announced the official physical and digital next-gen launch date of video game Ghostrunner. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 upgrade for the popular first-person cyberpunk parkour action game is launching...