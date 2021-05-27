Want the new PlayStation 5? Here are some tips on how to score a new generation console
The video game industry boomed during the pandemic — people working remotely from home and searching for indoor entertainment options excelled the industry to new heights. However, supply chains for the new generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain affected by increased demand and production issues due to the pandemic. Sony recently told analysts that they expect shortages for the PlayStation 5 through 2022, which isn’t good news for PlayStation fans who have yet to acquire the new hardware.unfspinnaker.com