newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later

NHPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you ask most Americans about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, one refrain comes up over, and over, and over again: “I’ve never heard of it.”. In 1921, white Tulsa residents destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood, OK, in two days of bloodshed, fire, and violence. Anywhere from 39...

www.nhpr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Bloodshed#Violence#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Americans#White Tulsa Residents#Survivors#The Descendants#Fire#Greenwood#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesBakersfield Channel

1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors and advocates testify on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and several advocates testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers heard about the race massacre directly from three centenarians who witnessed it. Survivors shared very emotional testimonies and asked for reparations, respect, and restitution. “I’m...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘I hear the screams’: 107-year-old survivor of 1921 Tulsa race massacre testifies to Congress in call for justice

Moments after falling asleep on 31 May, 1921, seven-year-old Viola Fletcher was awakened by her family and told to leave her home in the Greenwood neighbourhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma.Outside, a white mob drove thousands of Black residents from their homes and businesses and killed as many as 300 people, one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in the US, one in which no one was ever charged with a crime.Ms Fletcher, now 107 years old, and the last two other known survivors of the Tulsa race massacre – Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle – testified...
Minoritieswhro.org

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, a mob of white residents set fire to “Black Wall Street”—hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma—killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless. The new documentary Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, premiering Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m., examines this deadly assault on the 100th anniversary of the crime in the context of other racial massacres and police killings, including the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd (May 25, 2020).
Sex CrimesPOLITICO

What the bloodiest race massacre tells us now

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Teresa Wiltz and Peter Canellos. What up Recast family! Another workweek in the books and a three-day holiday weekend is upon us. Memorial Day is when we honor those who lost their lives while serving in the armed services. But given it also comes as we have lost more than 590,000 Americans in the pandemic and this year’s holiday falls on the centennial anniversary of the worst race massacre in American history, there’s even more reason to reflect.
MinoritiesPosted by
The New York Times

At 107, 106 and 100, Remaining Tulsa Massacre Survivors Plead for Justice

An aide places headphones on Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, before a House Judiciary subcommittee in Washington on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) The three known survivors of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which white mobs gunned down Black people in the streets and Black-owned businesses were burned to the ground, appeared before a congressional committee Wednesday, arguing that justice was far overdue.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The survivors of the Tulsa massacre deserve recompense. Congress should help make it happen.

“I STILL see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams.” Nearly 100 years after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, the oldest survivor of the attack by a White mob riveted a congressional committee with her memories of that terrible day. “I have lived through the massacre every day,” said Viola Ford Fletcher, 7 at the time of the attack and now 107. “Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX26

How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered

When the smoke cleared in June 1921, the toll from the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was catastrophic — scores of lives lost, homes and businesses burned to the ground, a thriving Black community gutted by a white mob. The nightmare cried out for attention, as something to be investigated and...
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Leading Race Massacre Scholar: Reparations A Must

One of the preeminent scholars of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre said Thursday that reparations for survivors and descendants are undeniably necessary. "The fact of the matter is, without a doubt, the three remaining survivors of the massacre and the descendants of any and all survivors of the massacre deserve some form of financial restitution for what happened to them and their family in 1921," historian Scott Ellsworth said near the end of an address given as part of the John Hope Franklin National Symposium.
PoliticsThe Guardian

‘They didn’t talk about it’: how a historian helped Tulsa confront the horror of its past

In 1921, a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 people, but it wasn’t talked about until recently. There was no memorial to it in town. Teachers made no mention of it, not even during a half-semester devoted to local history. The white schoolboy Scott Ellsworth of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was left to wonder what the city’s darkest secret could be.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

‘Justice looks like telling the story’: the long buried story of the Tulsa race massacre

On the night of 31 May 1921, a white mob descended upon the prosperous, all-black neighborhood of Greenwood, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma. In less than 24 hours, the mob – enraged over the thwarted lynching attempt of a 19-year-old black shoeshiner who probably stepped, accidentally, on a white elevator attendant’s foot – burned what had been known as “Black Wall Street” to the ground, destroying more than 1,200 black businesses, churches and homes and leaving over 10,000 residents homeless. The exact death toll was not recorded, but Red Cross estimates at the time put it upwards of 300 black people. Survivors recounted planes flown by white pilots that dropped kerosene bombs from above, and recalled witnessing dozens of black bodies dropped from bridges into the Arkansas River, or into mass graves.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Hundreds participate in Armed Second Amendment March

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Black Power Convention is being held in the Greenwood District this weekend. Organizers are holding a Second Amendment March for Reparations at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and will be walking through downtown Tulsa. Hundreds of people marched to "show support for reparations and...