VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

’s 2007 album Riot! reaches the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for the first time, thanks to a new pressing on silver colored vinyl. The set re-enters the chart dated June 12 at No. 8 with 7,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending June 3 (up 1,380%), according to MRC Data, nearly all from sales of the new vinyl edition. Riot! had previously debuted and peaked at No. 20 on the June 30, 2007-dated chart. The album was issued on silver colored vinyl on May 28 as part of the Fueled by Ramen record label’s ongoing 25th-anniversary festivities.