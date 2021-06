A Wheeling resident, Luzenia Mae Arthaud, 100, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Funeral services will be at Wheeling Baptist Church, on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, from 12 noon until 9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery.